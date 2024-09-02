Soapbox features enable our individual writers and contributors to voice their opinions on hot topics and random stuff they've been chewing over. Today, Lowell considers how future Pokémon games could do justice to old Pocket Monsters who got lumped in with the also-rans...

We’re still a little far out from Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but the lead-up to a new series entry is often more exciting than playing the game itself. A steady stream of new Pokémon are revealed alongside old favorites getting regional variants, leading to memes and fan artwork galore across your social media website of choice. The frenzy that surrounded Lechonk leading up to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a great example of this: the memes were, for a time, much louder than the concerns that graphically and technically the Paldea adventure looked like hot Garbodor.

Yet a lot of other Pokémon are soon lost in a deluge of shiny new designs, which in turn dilutes how special each specific ‘mon feels. With each new generation, more and more are left behind, whether they lack evolutions, have terrible stats or movepools, or simply lack any unique design aspects to them.

I’m not an Original-151 elitist. The more Pokémon, the merrier. I have no problem with there being over 1000 of them, yet at the same time, I truly do believe it would be refreshing for Game Freak to skip adding a couple of dozen new Pokémon and instead go back and rework the forgotten Pokémon of yesteryear.

You may remember Lechonk but might have forgotten Oinkologne, its less adorable evolution that seemingly has a lot going for it. It has a male and female form and half-decent stats with 110 base HP and 100 base Attack, which isn’t bad for a modern Pokémon. The male version has a unique ability, Lingering Aroma, that changes an opposing Pokémon’s ability if it makes contact with it.

Sure, Oinkologne never will even snuffle at competitive play, and the gym leaders and Team Star bosses of Paldea never made use of one, but at least this stinky pig Pokémon has some uniqueness to it. Even then, I wouldn’t blame you if you never trained an Oinkologne or completely forgot Lechonk has an evolution at all.

If Oinkologne doesn’t stand out, what chance do Pokémon like Carbink have? Introduced in Pokémon X and Y, this gemlike Pokémon resembles Diancie, one of the most powerful Mythical Pokémon, but has absolutely nothing going for it otherwise. It’s essentially a worse Shuckle with a movepool that doesn’t make significant use of its staggering defensive stats. Wouldn’t it be better if Carbink had an ability that made it more unique in some way or an evolution that added some mystery by linking it to Diancie further?

Forgettable Pokémon are abound in every generation. Thievul and Eldegloss from Galar. Minior and Komala from Alola. Pyroar and Heliolisk from Kalos. Maractus and Swanna from Unova. Carnivine and Lumineon from Sinnoh. Delcatty and Grumpig from Hoenn. Ledian and Sunflora from Johto...

And no, the iconic Original 151 aren’t exempt. The first Pokémon many people caught was a Pidgey, but its final evolution Pidgeot has been power-creeped by much stronger flying types (like Talonflame) for a couple of decades now, even if it got a stat buff in Generation IV. And while Bug-types such as Butterfree and Scyther have redeeming qualities, the likes of Beedrill and Venomoth suffer terribly from their typing and laughably bad stats.

You might be thinking, ‘Didn’t Pidgeot and Beedrill get Mega Evolutions?’ And yes, they did. However, Mega Evolutions are more of a problem than a solution. Sure, they briefly revitalised the likes of Mawile, a Pokémon that still desperately needs a proper evolution, but the mechanic is transient, once again fading into obscurity as the next generation of Pokémon introduces a new battle gimmick and retires the old. Mega Pidgeot is just as forgettable as Pidgeot itself, and we haven’t had Mega Evolutions since Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Yes, they’re coming back for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but who knows if Pidgeot will make a return or be overshadowed by more powerful birds getting the Mega Evolution treatment?

A much more simple and exciting solution is to take a generation to look back at many of the forgotten or outclassed Pokémon and meaningfully do them justice. And I don’t mean giving them a regional variant, which are essentially new Pokémon.

There’s so much design space available to make each Pokémon unique in some way. Take, for example, Marowak – the evolution of my favorite Pokémon, Cubone. It has middling stats that pale in comparison to more recent ground types like Ursaluna, but it also has a powerful signature move (especially when compared to Beedrill’s lacklustre Twinneedle attack) and a unique held item that doubles its attack power, making it one of the hardest hitting non-Legendary Pokémon.

Deerling and its evolution Sawsbuck are another great example. While they’re not particularly strong, their design changes based on the season they’re caught, making them visually stand out. Likewise, Oricorio have four different forms that make them four different Pokémon altogether. Similarly, Silvally changes its type and colouring based on its held item, leading to a ton of team-building possibilities both during the story and competitively.

I’ll admit Game Freak has done a good job of revitalising one or two ‘mons each generation. Most recently, Primeape received an incredibly powerful evolution in Annihilape that also comes with an amazing signature move. They also turned the bland Ursaring line into a competitive powerhouse by giving it the awesome Ursaluna and Bloodmoon Ursaluna as final evolutions.

With all that said, I'd love for the likes of Mawile and Maractus to get an evolution or two in a similar way. More importantly, I’d really want to see new moves added, stats buffed, and creative design changes for Pokémon lost in the flood. This would make me far more excited for the next adventure than some new Pokémon.

After all, does anyone remember Flamigo, the friendly flamingo Pokémon introduced only recently in Scarlet and Violet? Sure, it has a unique hidden ability, but man is that a terrible, forgettable Pokémon that needs some work. When even newly introduced Pokémon are being forgotten, it’s time to take a breather, roll back the clock a little bit, and give each and every forgotten ‘mon something to remember it by.