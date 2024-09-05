Guide Nintendo Switch Online Missions And Rewards: September 2024 - Splatoon 3, Link's Awakening Earn Platinum Points to unlock new icons

With that in mind, we've compiled a selection of icons that we think deserve a spot in Nintendo Switch Online's Missions & Rewards section. Now, this won't be exhaustive, and there absolutely will be some games or franchises missing that you'd love to see represented, but hey, that's what the comments section is for.

So let's get started with the obvious one...

SEGA

Let's be honest, one of the franchises we'd most like to see represented with some icons is Sonic the Hedgehog. We've got the 'core four' below, but there are so many other characters you could include, like Robotnik, Shadow, Chao, Trip... all sorts!

The same goes for the Persona franchise. Those characters have become some of the most cherished in RPG history, and we reckon they'd look wonderful with a block colour background representing their respective games.

Capcom

Capcom has a long history with Nintendo. The Mega Man franchise is arguably one of the most beloved on the NES, and Shinji Mikami's exceptional work on Resident Evil for the GameCube resulted in two of the best games in the franchise (REmake and RE4, of course). Not to mention fan favourites such as Viewtiful Joe and Street Fighter.

Konami

Konami's reputation has taken a bit of a beating in recent years, but there's no denying that it owns some of the most recognisable and iconic gaming franchises of all time. Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania alone (both of which now enjoy significant representation on Switch thanks to those collections) have enjoyed significant crossovers with Nintendo properties in the past; most notably the Super Smash Bros. franchise.

Square Enix

Final Fantasy needs no introduction. Heck, Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger, or Kingdom Hearts don't, for that matter. Much like Persona, Square Enix's catalogue of JRPGs plays host to a smorgasbord of characters that could be utilised for profile icons. The sky's the limit with this publisher, as far as we're concerned.

Indie

Indie games have found a great home with the Switch, and we'd argue that Nintendo's console bears a great deal of responsibility in ensuring the success of a few of the titles represented here. Balatro immediately comes to mind: it was certainly making waves before its release on Switch, but we reckon it plays best on Switch thanks to the touchscreen controls and portability. Plus, who doesn't love that cheeky little joker?

Misc.

Finally, here's the best of the rest. Or some of the best, at least. We could have sections dedicated to pretty much every major publisher on Switch, but frankly, we don't have the time for such shenanigans. So these are just a few that we think have made a few waves on Nintendo's platform over the years. The Witcher III was obviously a huge port for the console, and the recent Tomb Raider collection from Aspyr was a welcome return for such classic games.

Those are just a small selection of some of the third-party icons we'd love to see on Nintendo Switch Online. Do you agree with our choices? Are there some franchises missing here that you think absolutely need to be represented? Leave a comment down below and let us know.