We're not sure about you, but we've always loved tinkering with online avatars or profile icons.
Whether it be a basic JPEG on an online forum, or a fully customised image on the Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox, profile icons are a wonderful way of expressing who you are and what kind of games you love to play.
The Switch has been surprisingly adept when it comes to providing options for players to customise their profile icons. Dozens of first-party characters are available to all users alongside various Mii poses, but additional characters are constantly added via Nintendo Switch Online's Missions & Rewards. Regardless of which Nintendo property you hold most dear, you can be sure there will be an icon available for you to use at some point — maybe there already has been.
What is conspicuously missing, however, is a selection of awesome third-party icons. Yes, there are a whole bunch of Nintendo images for you to use, but what if you're itching to showcase your love for Final Fantasy, or perhaps Street Fighter? Right now, you can't, and it's a shame. We absolutely love the catalogue of profile icons on the Switch, but there's no doubt that it could be made even better if Nintendo opened the door to some contributions from third-party publishers.