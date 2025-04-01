Nintendo was kind and decided to host its Switch 2 Direct tomorrow, which means we can spend a whole day questioning news articles today.

Yes, April Fools Day is once again upon us, and a bunch of familiar faces from around the gaming industry are getting in on the fun, providing a giggle or two. The day is still young, but we thought it was only right to give our prospective comedians some time in the spotlight with the following round-up of the best gaming gags we've seen this year.

We'll continue to add more if we spot any extras that make us crack a smile, but for now, here are the top laughs we've seen so far...

2025's Best April Fools' Gaming Gags

NieR: Automata Goes 8-Bit

Oof, this one stings. We'd take an 8-bit 'demake' of NieR: Automata any day, so to see PlatinumGames dangle these screenshots before our eyes is a tough pill to swallow.

Croc's C64 Text Adventure Origins

We love an April Fool's prank that took some effort, and Argonaut Games has gone all out this year with a playable Commodore 64 text adventure starring Croc (thanks to our friends at Time Extension for spotting this one). The following video gives a rundown of the game's 'origins', and you can find out how to play it on the Argonaut website.

Dave The Diver: Remastered

Pixel art visuals are sooo 2023, that's why MINTROCKET is working on 'Dave The Diver: Remastered'. This revamped version of the game comes complete with 3D models and a shredding electric guitar soundtrack. Expect to see it in 2049.

PowerWash Simulator's New Feature

Hmm, this is one that could almost be real. PowerWash Simulator has introduced a new 'Dual-Wielding' feature for PowerWash Simulator 2. What makes us convinced it's a joke? The fact that it's followed up by the announcement of 'Triple-Wielding', 'Quad-Wielding', 'Quin-Wielding' etc. Oh well, we can dream...





Dual-Wielding!



But why stop there? A new feature coming to PowerWash Simulator 2 💦Dual-Wielding!But why stop there? pic.twitter.com/ql6bImGlvS April 1, 2025

Level-5's 'Life Crossing: Fantasy Horizons'

Let's admit it, we've all looked at Fantasy Life and thought it looked a little Animal Crossing-y, no? Well, Level-5's trailer for the totally real 'Life Crossing: Fantasy Horizons' takes that inspiration even further. Come on, the friendly raccoon 'Tim Crook' made us chuckle.