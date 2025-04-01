Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 801k

Our favourite day of the year has arrived here on Nintendo Life and developers around the globe are already sharing all sorts of funny jokes...

To be fair, Level-5 has published a decent video - transforming the Fantasy Life series into a knock-off version of Animal Crossing called Life Crossing: Fantasy Horizons. The video uploaded (which even nails the narration voice over) offers a guided tour of the "Fantasy Getaway Package" led by a raccoon known as "Tim Crook". He's actually just a guy in a suit, but it will do.

"On April 1st, our annual April Fool’s project returns! We've uploaded a questionable (but definitely funny) video. Please watch with an open mind."

Manual labour is gone and there's now a robot that does the work for you in a "renewed housing experience". For a debt collector, Tim is also surprisingly good with a sword.

Jokes aside, this video is still mostly a promotion for the upcoming game Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time due out on the Switch (and now also PlayStation) on 21st May 2025.

When it arrives, you'll be able to select from 14 roles "lives" (covering all sorts of jobs such as a carpenter, miner, or magician) as you explore a new island, build your town, adventure and battle all sorts of enemies.