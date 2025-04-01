Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 801k

Gaming is wonderful, isn't it? It's an escape, it's a relaxation method, it's a chance to bravely step out in someone else's shoes. It's also a massive waste of time.

This hobby has kept us all thoroughly entertained for the past 50 years, but the world is changing; life isn't what it used to be and 100+ hour RPGs, ever-updating live service games and three Atelier releases a month mean it's difficult to keep up. That's where PLAYi comes in.

This revolutionary new device from Danish creator Navn Mann promises "a new way, not to play". Powered by AI, PLAYi takes away the need to actually play the game in front of you, leaving you time to do all sorts of other things like wash up, go outdoors and question your existence.

And it couldn't be easier to use! All you need to do is plug the PLAYi dongle into your console, manoeuvre the portable compute unit into position, and attach the primary and secondary power supplies — simple. Just like that, this handy little fire hazard will get to work playing through your epic adventures and perilous platformers while you focus on the important things in life.

"It's the perfect addition to any modern gaming system," Mann proudly states in the above reveal trailer, and we at Nintendo Life couldn't be more excited to hook one up to our Switch 2 later this year. Nothing gives that new 3D Mario smell quite like not playing it, eh?

What do you make of PLAYi? Will you be dashing out and picking one up at your earliest convenience? Let us know in the comments.