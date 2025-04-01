Gaming is wonderful, isn't it? It's an escape, it's a relaxation method, it's a chance to bravely step out in someone else's shoes. It's also a massive waste of time.
This hobby has kept us all thoroughly entertained for the past 50 years, but the world is changing; life isn't what it used to be and 100+ hour RPGs, ever-updating live service games and three Atelier releases a month mean it's difficult to keep up. That's where PLAYi comes in.
This revolutionary new device from Danish creator Navn Mann promises "a new way, not to play". Powered by AI, PLAYi takes away the need to actually play the game in front of you, leaving you time to do all sorts of other things like wash up, go outdoors and question your existence.
And it couldn't be easier to use! All you need to do is plug the PLAYi dongle into your console, manoeuvre the portable compute unit into position, and attach the primary and secondary power supplies — simple. Just like that, this handy little fire hazard will get to work playing through your epic adventures and perilous platformers while you focus on the important things in life.
"It's the perfect addition to any modern gaming system," Mann proudly states in the above reveal trailer, and we at Nintendo Life couldn't be more excited to hook one up to our Switch 2 later this year. Nothing gives that new 3D Mario smell quite like not playing it, eh?
What do you make of PLAYi? Will you be dashing out and picking one up at your earliest convenience? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 13
Who knows a device that would actually enable us to go touch grass could ever be invented?
Where do I preorder? I'll take your entire stock!
The trick with an April fool is to make the story at least half believable….
if only I had this back when I was working my last 9-5 job smh
always a big fan of NL's April Fool's gags but this might be one of the best ones yet (Felix with the Steve Jobs-esque outfit especially was killing me XD)
Ah, thank you for the reminder on what day this is.
I actually forgot it just turned April 1st here a few hours ago, so this got me good for a second lol.
Great April Fools' joke Nintendo Life video crew!
Back in my day we had to pick up the controller and play the games ourselves! You whippersnappers are all too lazy to twist even your thumbs anymore! Now get off my virtual lawn before I dab on you!
Kinda had me until I saw the name Navn Mann (Name Man).
To be honest I could see this actually being a thing
Hopefully it's cheap, but this is worth the cost no matter how high the price is. This will be so useful, can't wait to get my hands on one!
Amazing ^_^ I hope you guys register / Trademark the name PlayI - genius!
I will be honest, I didn't realize it was an April Fool's joke while reading the article but it was the first thing that came to mind when I heard Alex's voice
It took me too long, I will admit.
