April Fool's Day is now in session and many gaming companies are getting in on the action with their own amusing, harmless pranks.

One such company is, of course, The Pokémon Company, which has decided to lean into the sheer absurdity of its Pokémon Sleep app to reveal the 'Pokémon Sleep Champion Tournament 2024'. The video itself, which clocks in at just under 4 minutes, is actually reasonably funny and is probably the best way that the firm could advertise its sleep app without relying on demonstrating its functions and interface.

Released in 2023, the Pokémon Sleep app is designed to track your sleep and rewards you with items depending on the length and quality of your sleep. The app stars Snorlax and you can feed it berries to increase its power and hopefully entice other Pokémon to visit once you're done sleeping.

Look, it's not for everybody, but we thought it was pretty decent and awarded it a score of 7/10 in our review. If you're in need of something like this, then you could do a lot worse.

Back in August 2023, Pokémon Sleep surpassed 10 million downloads and issued players with a free in-game gift to commenorate the milestone.