Megaton Musashi: Wired — an expanded release based on 2022's Japan-only Megaton Musashi — was announced earlier today during the Level-5 Vision showcase, plus it's getting a worldwide release on Switch sometime in 2023.

This surprise announcement confirmed that the action pack mecha RPG will come with crossplay across the Switch, PlayStation, and PC versions. Plus, there will be some brand-new content that wasn't included in the original or the 'X' version.

Collaborations with other huge mecha IPs, such as Mazinger Z, Getter Robo, Grendizer, Chōdenji Robo Combattler V, and Voltes V are planned, with more details and announcements to come before the game's release.

Make sure you check out the new trailer up top, then have a gander at some impressive-looking screens from the official website:

We reviewed the original Japanese release just over a year ago on Switch, and said that "We'd welcome an official, localised release in the West". Well, now we have one — plus likely improvements are coming with this new version, too.

