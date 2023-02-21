Level-5 had a major comeback during the latest Nintendo Direct presentation - announcing the return of Professor Layton and even some new IP.
If you are keen to know about the Japanese company's upcoming Switch projects, you'll be able to learn more in its "Vision 2023" showcase - airing on 9th March at 8pm JST. That's 3am PT / 6am ET in the US, and 12pm in Europe.
Level-5 will apparently be sharing more information about Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, announcing a new Megaton Musashi, detailing the other new entries Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road and Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, and also unveiling its new RPG project DECAPOLICE.
You'll be able to tune in via the official Level-5 YouTube channel and there'll be English subtitles available. The "Vision 2023" website is live as well. It's also highlighted by Gematsu how this is seemingly the "first confirmation" of an English title for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (known previously as Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes).
What are you looking forward to seeing in this broadcast? Comment below.
[source level5.co.jp, via gematsu.com]
Comments (9)
What a thrill to see Layton and his little shiny happy black eyes again.
Still holding out hope for a Layton collection to come to Switch, complete with London Life and all the DLC. <3
Welcome back Level 5. You had us worried for a while. Deca Police (or is it one word?) looked brill.
Hey! Where is Ushiro!? It was announced a long time ago, and there's still no news about this one. That annoys me.
Edit: game was announced in 2018! But before it's revival on Switch, this game was PSP (timed?)exclusive. But Level-5 silently cancelled it. And now, game is in limbo again...
So glad Layton and Level-5 are back.
Gives me the tiniest sliver of hope for Layton in Smash in 7 years :]
Wow! Would love to see Inazuma Eleven on Switch in English!
Oh, please I want to see these games:
Yokai Watch 4++ ((English version)
Yokai Watch Academy Y (English version)
Yokai Watch 2 & 3 Switch / PS4 version
Yokai Watch 5 (???)
Definitely tuning in for more layton news, game looks excellent so far
With more Layton news confirmed I know I should only expect news on TNWoS, but I still can't help but hope something positive about Layton Brothers will be shared.
I also look forward to more info on DecaPolice of course.
