Level-5 had a major comeback during the latest Nintendo Direct presentation - announcing the return of Professor Layton and even some new IP.

If you are keen to know about the Japanese company's upcoming Switch projects, you'll be able to learn more in its "Vision 2023" showcase - airing on 9th March at 8pm JST. That's 3am PT / 6am ET in the US, and 12pm in Europe.

Level-5 will apparently be sharing more information about Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, announcing a new Megaton Musashi, detailing the other new entries Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road and Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, and also unveiling its new RPG project DECAPOLICE.

You'll be able to tune in via the official Level-5 YouTube channel and there'll be English subtitles available. The "Vision 2023" website is live as well. It's also highlighted by Gematsu how this is seemingly the "first confirmation" of an English title for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (known previously as Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes).



*English and traditional Chinese subtitles available. ※「LEVEL5 VISION 2023 鼓（つづみ）」は、英語、繁体字字幕にも対応しています*English and traditional Chinese subtitles available. https://t.co/ZtpzMK3ly8 February 21, 2023

