Pokémon turns 30 on 27th February, and in honour of this momentous anniversary, we're running a series of polls leading up to the big day, asking you to vote for your favourite Pokémon from each generation. The nine winners will then go head-to-head in a final poll at the end of the month.

We're covering a generation a day until we've ticked off all nine, leading up to the ultimate showdown. Each poll will be open for five days.

It's Day Four, which means fourth-Gen 'mon from Sinnoh and Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. Before we get down to it, let's see which under-the-radar Pokémon Team NL is considering before casting their vote.

Chatot Chatot is adorable, yes, but it's here for one reason — the microphone functionality. Perhaps a Switch 2 'mon game will let my Chatot mimic my voice? Alana Hagues Deputy Editor, Nintendo Life

Bidoof Much like my Gen 1 pick, this one is entirely formed by whichever sweet dude I encountered in the wild first. I'll never tire of looking into those vacant little eyes. Jim Norman Staff Writer, Nintendo Life

Munchlax Why Jim? Choosing Mai's Pokémon again! It's fine because I have another best boy to choose. I am a huge sucker for Snorlax, so when I first laid eyes on Munchlax and his vacant stare, all I wanted was to take it home and feed it soup. (I think Jim and I have the same taste in Pokémon.) Mai Ladyman Video Producer, Nintendo Life

Porygon-Z Porygon 2 always felt like a bit of a downgrade over the original to me. Yeah, it was smoother and sleeker, but where’s that chunky charm? Porygon-Z (that’s a ‘zed’, but the way) managed to win back my heart, the absolute sweetheart. Apparently this evolution is what happens if you try and install unverified software onto it or something, and it just goes bananas, twitching and looking highly unstable in the 3D games. It’s getting your iPhone 4S to run Arch Linux, and I’m all here for it. Alex Olney Senior Video Producer, Nintendo Life

Let's crack on. A mere 107 new Pokémon this generation, listed in National Dex order - although you can use the search bar to quickly find a particular monster. And as ever, you can only choose one!

Which is your favourite Sinnoh Pokémon (Gen 4)? Search: Turtwig Grotle Torterra Chimchar Monferno Infernape Piplup Prinplup Empoleon Starly Staravia Staraptor Bidoof Bibarel Kricketot Kricketune Shinx Luxio Luxray Budew Roserade Cranidos Rampardos Shieldon Bastiodon Burmy Wormadam Mothim Combee Vespiquen Pachirisu Buizel Floatzel Cherubi Cherrim Shellos Gastrodon Ambipom Drifloon Drifblim Buneary Lopunny Mismagius Honchkrow Glameow Purugly Chingling Stunky Skuntank Bronzor Bronzong Bonsly Mime Jr. Happiny Chatot Spiritomb Gible Gabite Garchomp Munchlax Riolu Lucario Hippopotas Hippowdon Skorupi Drapion Croagunk Toxicroak Carnivine Finneon Lumineon Mantyke Snover Abomasnow Weavile Magnezone Lickilicky Rhyperior Tangrowth Electivire Magmortar Togekiss Yanmega Leafeon Glaceon Gliscor Mamoswine Porygon-Z Gallade Probopass Dusknoir Froslass Rotom Uxie Mesprit Azelf Dialga Palkia Heatran Regigigas Giratina Cresselia Phione Manaphy Darkrai Shaymin Arceus Which is your favourite Sinnoh Pokémon (Gen 4)? (304 votes) Turtwig 1% Grotle 0% Torterra 5 % Chimchar 0.7% Monferno 0.3% Infernape 4 % Piplup 4 % Prinplup 0% Empoleon 5 % Starly 0.3% Staravia 0% Staraptor 0.7% Bidoof 4 % Bibarel 0% Kricketot 0% Kricketune 0.7% Shinx 2 % Luxio 0% Luxray 4 % Budew 0% Roserade 0.3% Cranidos 0% Rampardos 0% Shieldon 0% Bastiodon 0.3% Burmy 0% Wormadam 0% Mothim 0% Combee 0.7% Vespiquen 1% Pachirisu 0.3% Buizel 1% Floatzel 1% Cherubi 0.7% Cherrim 0% Shellos 0% Gastrodon 0.3% Ambipom 0% Drifloon 1 % Drifblim 0.3% Buneary 0.3% Lopunny 0.3% Mismagius 1% Honchkrow 0.7% Glameow 0% Purugly 0% Chingling 0% Stunky 0% Skuntank 0% Bronzor 0.3% Bronzong 0% Bonsly 0% Mime Jr. 0.7% Happiny 0.3% Chatot 0.3% Spiritomb 0.7% Gible 0.7% Gabite 0% Garchomp 4 % Munchlax 2 % Riolu 1% Lucario 7 % Hippopotas 0% Hippowdon 1% Skorupi 0% Drapion 0% Croagunk 0.7% Toxicroak 1% Carnivine 1% Finneon 0.3% Lumineon 0.3% Mantyke 0.7% Snover 0.3% Abomasnow 1% Weavile 2 % Magnezone 1 % Lickilicky 0.3% Rhyperior 0.7% Tangrowth 0.3% Electivire 1 % Magmortar 0.3% Togekiss 2 % Yanmega 1% Leafeon 2 % Glaceon 1% Gliscor 2 % Mamoswine 1 % Porygon-Z 2 % Gallade 3 % Probopass 0.7% Dusknoir 0.3% Froslass 2 % Rotom 0.7% Uxie 0.3% Mesprit 0% Azelf 0% Dialga 1 % Palkia 1 % Heatran 0% Regigigas 1% Giratina 2 % Cresselia 0% Phione 0% Manaphy 1% Darkrai 1 % Shaymin 2 % Arceus 2 %

Thanks for voting! Keep an eye out for further generations in the coming days as we cruise towards Pokémon's 30th anniversary.

