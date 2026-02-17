Pokémon turns 30 on 27th February, and in honour of this momentous anniversary, we're running a series of polls leading up to the big day, asking you to vote for your favourite Pokémon from each generation. The nine winners will then go head-to-head in a final poll at the end of the month.
We're covering a generation a day until we've ticked off all nine, leading up to the ultimate showdown. Each poll will be open for five days.
It's Day Four, which means fourth-Gen 'mon from Sinnoh and Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. Before we get down to it, let's see which under-the-radar Pokémon Team NL is considering before casting their vote.
Let's crack on. A mere 107 new Pokémon this generation, listed in National Dex order - although you can use the search bar to quickly find a particular monster. And as ever, you can only choose one!
Which is your favourite Sinnoh Pokémon (Gen 4)? (304 votes)
Turtwig1%
Grotle0%
Torterra5%
Chimchar0.7%
Monferno0.3%
Infernape4%
Piplup4%
Prinplup0%
Empoleon5%
Starly0.3%
Staravia0%
Staraptor0.7%
Bidoof4%
Bibarel0%
Kricketot0%
Kricketune0.7%
Shinx2%
Luxio0%
Luxray4%
Budew0%
Roserade0.3%
Cranidos0%
Rampardos0%
Shieldon0%
Bastiodon0.3%
Burmy0%
Wormadam0%
Mothim0%
Combee0.7%
Vespiquen1%
Pachirisu0.3%
Buizel1%
Floatzel1%
Cherubi0.7%
Cherrim0%
Shellos0%
Gastrodon0.3%
Ambipom0%
Drifloon1%
Drifblim0.3%
Buneary0.3%
Lopunny0.3%
Mismagius1%
Honchkrow0.7%
Glameow0%
Purugly0%
Chingling0%
Stunky0%
Skuntank0%
Bronzor0.3%
Bronzong0%
Bonsly0%
Mime Jr.0.7%
Happiny0.3%
Chatot0.3%
Spiritomb0.7%
Gible0.7%
Gabite0%
Garchomp4%
Munchlax2%
Riolu1%
Lucario7%
Hippopotas0%
Hippowdon1%
Skorupi0%
Drapion0%
Croagunk0.7%
Toxicroak1%
Carnivine1%
Finneon0.3%
Lumineon0.3%
Mantyke0.7%
Snover0.3%
Abomasnow1%
Weavile2%
Magnezone1%
Lickilicky0.3%
Rhyperior0.7%
Tangrowth0.3%
Electivire1%
Magmortar0.3%
Togekiss2%
Yanmega1%
Leafeon2%
Glaceon1%
Gliscor2%
Mamoswine1%
Porygon-Z2%
Gallade3%
Probopass0.7%
Dusknoir0.3%
Froslass2%
Rotom0.7%
Uxie0.3%
Mesprit0%
Azelf0%
Dialga1%
Palkia1%
Heatran0%
Regigigas1%
Giratina2%
Cresselia0%
Phione0%
Manaphy1%
Darkrai1%
Shaymin2%
Arceus2%
Thanks for voting! Keep an eye out for further generations in the coming days as we cruise towards Pokémon's 30th anniversary.
And if you missed Gens 1, 2, or 3, those polls are still live: