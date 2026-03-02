Requiem
Image: Capcom

Capcom has come out guns blazing with its latest Switch 2 release: a full-fat survival horror experience in the form of Resident Evil Requiem. Launching on the same day as other platforms, this is really the first time this has happened in.... well, bloomin' ages.

It's a belter, too. In our review, we said that it "sets a new benchmark for a series that has been pretty consistently great for the last decade or so", praising its dual protagonist setup and lore-heavy narrative. Indeed, we reckon it's one of the best entries in the series for a long time, easily on par with the excellent Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

But now, we want to know what you think. If you've completed your journey through the Rhodes Hill Care Center and Raccoon City, then feel free to deliver your verdict on the experience by voting in the poll below. And don't worry if you haven't finished it just yet; you can always come back at a later date if you need more time.

What score would you give Resident Evil Requiem (Switch 2)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

Of course, we couldn't just leave it at that. Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village also launched on the Switch 2 on the same day (crikey!), so we need to give those titles some love too. So if you feel ready to provide your verdict on these too, then feel free in the below polls.

What score would you give Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition (Switch 2)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

What score would you give Resident Evil Village Gold Edition (Switch 2)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

Have any further thoughts on your experience with Requiem so far? Leave a comment in the usual place and make it known.