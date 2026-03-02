Capcom has come out guns blazing with its latest Switch 2 release: a full-fat survival horror experience in the form of Resident Evil Requiem. Launching on the same day as other platforms, this is really the first time this has happened in.... well, bloomin' ages.

It's a belter, too. In our review, we said that it "sets a new benchmark for a series that has been pretty consistently great for the last decade or so", praising its dual protagonist setup and lore-heavy narrative. Indeed, we reckon it's one of the best entries in the series for a long time, easily on par with the excellent Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.