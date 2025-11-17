Nintendo has officially lifted the lid on the live-action looks for Zelda and Link in the upcoming Zelda movie with a trio of official photos (compared to the leaked 'on-set' footage that appeared online days before).

We've got our first look at Benjamin Evan Ainsworth's Link and Bo Bragason's Princess Zelda in their full Hylian garb, and while it's far from a detailed look at either, there's no denying that some video game inspo has gone into the design choices — who would have thought it!

Kicking things off with the Hero of Hyrule himself, and we're not the only ones getting some serious Twilight Princess vibes from his look, are we? The dark green tunic is a series staple — with some exceptions, obvs — but that cream undershirt paired with the leather fingerless gloves and cross-body strap has a strong whiff of the shape-shifting grittiness we first saw back in 2006.

We can't make out any chainmail from this first look, mind you, and the signature hat is missing, so we'll throw in a little mention for the Breath of the Wild Champion's Tunic while we're here. Sure, it's green instead of blue, but the detailing around the collar gives a certain Switch-y flare to the whole thing.

Zelda's live-action reimagining isn't quite as clean-cut in its game inspirations as Link's, but the blue dress is straight out of the BOTW/TOTK lookbook. It's missing some of the elements that really made those designs pop — the white and gold detailing, the chunkiness of the belt, the cape (in TOTK's case) — but the colour palette certainly presents a more modern look for the princess than the classic pink ballgowns of old.

Of course, a feature-length runtime means that there will likely be plenty of room for different looks besides those we've seen in today's snaps, but we're pretty impressed with this initial glance — even if we do wish that Zelda's get-up was a little more detailed.

The big question is, what do you make of these live-action looks? You can let us know in the following polls, but then take to the comments to share what you like, and what you'd change.

What do you make of Link's live-action look? What do you make of Link's live-action look? (251 votes) I love it! They have nailed it! 42 % It's good! 37 % It feels very safe to me 10 % Eh, I'm not a fan 10 % What have they done to my boy? 2 %