Switch OLED Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack
Image: Nintendo Life

It's been a year since Nintendo launched its higher-tier Expansion Pack service for Nintendo Switch Online, which brought a select library of Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games and Nintendo 64 titles to Switch alongside access to otherwise-paid DLC such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise.

Priced at $49.99USD / £34.99 for an individual yearly subscription — an extra $30 / £17 on top of the standard annual Nintendo Switch Online subscription offering — the sentiment among Switch owners at launch wasn't particularly warm, with criticism directed at a small initial library of N64 titles, various distracting (and, in some cases, game-hampering) emulation issues, and a general feeling that this new tier didn't offer enough value-for-money to justify the higher asking price.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
Slow and steady wins the race? — Image: Nintendo

However, over the past year, we've seen Nintendo slowly and steadily adding value to the subscription. Emulation issues, while still present in some cases, are being addressed to an extent, and a monthly trickle of 16- and 64-bit games has produced a pretty decent library of retro games for both Mega Drive and N64.

Of course, there are loads of great titles missing for one reason or another (primarily licensing issues or because they're available in retro packages elsewhere — hi, Konami/Capcom!), but it's hard to argue with the quality on offer, particularly looking at the Genesis selection. You get the standards like Sonic 2 and Streets of Rage 2, but you also get Musha, Contra: Hard Corps, Beyond Oasis, Gunstar Heroes, and Castlevania: Bloodlines. No, there's no shortage of ways to play these games, but having them available on Switch is certainly convenient.

We've also seen DLC additions added to the service. The most notable is the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass — two waves down with four more to come — but Splatoon 2's Octo Expansion also joined the roster alongside the New Horizons DLC. There's definitely an argument to be made that Nintendo isn't adding value to the service fast enough, but the Expansion Pack is, well, expanding.

But is it enough yet to justify that premium price? Will upcoming additions like 1080° Snowboarding or the long-awaited GoldenEye 007 — which will have online multiplayer exclusive to the Switch version, remember — be enough to get you to upgrade if you haven't already? Is there something specific Nintendo could add which would expand your excitement?

Let us know in the polls below, and leave a comment with your thoughts. You know, if you like.

Are you happy with how the NSO Expansion Pack has grown over the past year?
What do you most want to see added to the service over the next year?

(You can select up to 2 answers)