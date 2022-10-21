When Pilotwings 64 flew onto the Switch's N64 library earlier this month, we were ready for an overall relaxing time. The improved frame rate and tighter Switch controls would be able to take this game that we were big fans of back on the N64 and only improve our playing experience further, right?
Wrong! While, for the most part, we remain big fans of the game and continue to have a good time with it, it looks like the Switch is playing havoc with some sections of the flying experience - notably in the game's bonus 'Birdman' level.
As pointed out on Twitter by Rhod Broadbent (@sdrhod), the previously chilled-out bonus stage - which sees you take to the skies in a birdman suit - now requires a whole lot more flapping to make sure you don't crash into any obstacles. Broadbent tested the level out in its original N64 and new Switch forms, showing that the updated version doesn't reach for the skies quite as much as we had initially assumed. The results can be found in the video above.
Broadbent, who previously worked as a programmer on the likes of Fable and Star Fox Command, believes that the increased button spamming on the Switch re-release is all to do with the game's improved frame rate. While back in the hazy days of 1997 you would have to rapidly tap A to flap your wings and gain altitude, now the act of flying higher is something of an endurance test.
According to the programmer, this is because the original game tied the wing's flaps to the frame rate. Now running at 60 frames per second, the Switch release thus requires a whole lot more tapping to keep up with the 'improvements'.
Expanding on his explanation to VGC, Broadbent stated that the original release would count the frames that passed between each button press, with a decreased number of in-between frames leading to more flaps. The higher frame rate of the NSO release means that more frames elapse between each button press, so you need to spam a whole lot harder to keep ol' birdy in the air.
Some players have taken to Twitter to share that using A and B together on the Switch makes for an overall less stressful experience, with the double button input working as if you were pressing A at an increased rate.
This being said, we hope that Nintendo will be able to do something about this mistake in the near future so that 'Birdman' can go back to being the chilled-out experience that it was always intended to be. Nobody wants to explain a Pilotwings-related injury to a doctor, after all...
Have you had a similar problem with Pilotwings 64 so far? Crash land in the comments and let us know!
[source twitter.com, via videogameschronicle.com]
Comments (33)
Seeing the Switch version of this after the 64 original is like watching a car crash in motion: you're powerless to stop it but you just can't look away.
Seeing him get launched into the sea is also pretty funny.
Oh interesting! I did have trouble taking off in it but assumed it was always like that (haven't played it since it first came out so couldn't remember)
@Fizza Only Birdman, rest of the game plays fine
Meh. People complain when games aren't enhanced, and when they do get enhanced and side effects like this happen, they still complain.
I think to use this one would have to employ a track and field type approach.... and go into spasm.
This is what I'd be a little concerned about if Donkey Kong 64 ever comes to NSO. There was a bonus stage in that game that was almost impossible to beat in the Wii U version because of the improved frame rate at the stage's fastest speed. It's not game-breaking but it would be a drag for those completionists. If the rest of the game looks good and plays well, I wouldn't be bothered. Nintendo can change the frame rate as shown in Majora's Mask anyway.
I gotta say the panicked button pressing before the crash cracked me up tho.
@DrewBA77 Yes it is indeed curious that people both want the game to be upgraded while simultaneously not wanting it to be downgraded.
I improved my friend’s cat by supergluing razor blades to its paws and nails to its tail, thereby improving its combat capabilities by an order of magnitude.
My friend complained because now his house looks like a scene from a slasher film and he is in hospital with lacerations to his limbs and torso.
He is very ungrateful and no longer my friend.
I gotta get my N64 working again so I can play some more Pilotwings 64.
Did the NSO reviewers not make it to the bonus level?
Hopefully they'll patch it, the birdman stages are supposed to be relaxing.
I can't wait for the Switch instability update that adds frame drops.
@Clyde_Radcliffe Oh don't worry, I'm well aware that this only affects this bit (monumentally excited to play PW64 whenever I have the time!), I just think it's a pretty funny quirk is all
Surely it will be patched later on
@DrewBA77 I'm not trying to make it a bigger deal than it is, especially since it's only a bonus level, but this is something that you can rightfully complain about. It's something that entirely ruins the bonus level. If Nintendo fixes it with a patch, no big deal, but it is pretty clear whoever worked on this NSO version had no idea how the game was originally designed.
I'm surprised they improved the frame rate at all. Every other N64 game has remained untouched for the most part, but for PilotWings 64 they decided to improve the performance drastically. I'm sure Nintendo will issue a patch, because they've been on top of that with other issues (like the Water Temple), but I also hope Nintendo improve performance in other games, and make sure to bug test them, and that goes for future N64 releases as well as the ones that are already available.
@Dev9417 I get what you mean, but if that bonus is a problem, you can do the pause/unpause trick, it worked for me though I can't remember if I paused or if I entered the Virtual Console Menu or the HOME Menu.
I remember that bonus was also difficult for me back on the N64, but I never thought about doing pause/unpause until I played both the N64 original version and the Wii U Virtual Console version last year.
Beaver Bother is still a mess, though.
Nintendo are a disgusting shambles. No care or thought put into any of their N64 emulation.
Funny how this didn't get mentioned in the full review here...
@liveswired I too am disgusted by the significantly improved performance in every other aspect of this game. A shambolic, blood-curdling tragedy of hyper-biblical proportions. I vomit my spleen violently in Nintendo’s general direction.
While I'm happy for those appreciating performance improvements, I'd rather have the ability to play the game as it was when it original released way back when. A 60FPS version could've been a «SP» game (like they've done for some games).
What a ***** complain.
Waiting for Nintendo to patch this by making everything 30FPS again.
Now Nintendo just needs to release a good old fashioned turbo controller 😂
@Maxz Do you do dogs? Only mine could do with an upgrade and your cat-mod sounds excellent.
@DrewBA77
Because it actually negatively affects the gameplay. Why wouldn't people complain about that?
Interesting! Good to now. I've never really played this game before (other than trying out a few stages with a rented copy, back in the day), so I'm glad this was called out.
A very odd glitch. For those downplaying it, it definitely cuts into the enjoyment of an otherwise soothing, distinct part of the game.
It’s been long enough since the 64 game that I was wondering if I’d forgotten how to do it.
@Zeldawakening @canaryfarmer It is entirely possible that those who did play it for review thought they had their timings off for the bonus stage, had never played the original before, or were misremembering their childhoods with this being easy. Not every reviewer has an N64 at home, with Pilotwings 64 to directly compare to. If that was the standard for every port ever made, to break out the original version and do in depth comparison tests, reviews would never be published on time. Ideally, reviewers should have picked up on it, or mentioned that the bonus level seems harder than they remember for those who played it before. Those who haven't, that's an unreasonable expectation to put on them. I don't remember reading any reviews on the NSO version of the game, but I have heard about the frame rate being different from NL articles. I wouldn't be surprised if that was mentioned in various reviews as well, as this issue is a result of that.
I am thoroughly convinced that this service is not play tested
one reason i'm sick to death of the frame rate arms race. and 30fps looks better in general anyway. fight me
I remember playing this as a kid, but I think I may have just been flying around already-unlocked levels. I’m having a great time playing it, but it’s nothing like I remember!
Point is, I didn’t know how to do the wingman level this time around, so thought it was a weird control scheme when I stumbled upon needing both A and B to flap, but didn’t realise it was wrong.
Thinga tied to frame rate in programming on N64 is so weirdly common. I have no idea if it was really the best way to handle things at the time, but it sure as hell complicated emulation. What's pathetic is that Nintendo didn't catch this glaring issue before launch.
