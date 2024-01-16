Where is the option for "I buy pre-owned if it's a game I want that's out of production" on the second question?

I more often than not buy pre-owned from people who offer games/amiibos/etc on Facebook Marketplace. Most of the time the prices they ask for are more than reasonable for me. Though they also sometimes sell brand new games cheaper than at stores, that's how I got Metroid Prime Remastered and Puyo Puyo Tetris last year

A good chunk of my DS and Wii collections are second-hand thanks to stores like Gamers (in Mexico) that used to have a good selection of pre-owned games.

From my Switch physical collection, these are the games I got pre-owned: Mario & Sonic Tokyo 2020, Sonic Mania Plus (complete with the artbook), Super Mario Odyssey (with the Traveller's Guide), Snipperclips Plus, Metroid Dread (Special Edition, the bonus contents were still sealed), Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (unreleased game in America that I came across in a local market while visiting my sister in one of the 3 major cities in Mexico, official Switch stylus was sealed), Namco Museum Arcade Pac, Sonic Forces, Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition.

For reference, I got my Switch on December 30th, 2019, so some of those games were out of production by then or weren't stocked at my local stores. I try to avoid buying online because I'm a bit of an impulsive buyer and right now buyer's remorse is the last thing I need.

As for the first question, I never trade my games unless I have it repeated or it's something that I consider shovelware no matter how much I try to look at its positives.