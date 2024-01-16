Despite trade-ins and pre-owned sales being one of the core pillars for the UK specialist retailer GAME for many years, recent reports have indicated that the firm will be ending physical trade-ins next month on February 16th, 2024.
So far, GAME itself has kept schtum on the matter, while staff from multiple UK branches revealed the drastic change on the down-low. As such, the reasoning behind the decision is currently unknown, but with digital game sales on the up and up, it stands to reason that many customers simply don't own as many physical games in the first place anymore. Plus, GAME will need to free up shelf space for those Funko toys, Sonic slippers, and heat-changing Halo mugs, right?
If we look at the Nintendo Switch specifically, however, physical software has proven to be consistently popular with users; particularly those who would consider themselves passionate fans and collectors. Indeed, Switch games have been showing up in the UK physical charts with overwhelming regularity over several years, despite information from Nintendo's financial releases indicating that digital games now make up roughly half of the total software sales (it's worth noting that those financial releases consider worldwide sales).