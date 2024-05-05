It's that time — welcome back to our monthly eShop Selects feature! This time, we're covering April — somehow, we're already in May.

As mentioned last month, we've made another change to the piece. Now you'll be voting for your favourite hidden gem for the current month within this piece, rather than separately. Phew. So much change!

Otherwise, it's business as usual — our staff and contributors vote for their top three eShop games from the list of games we've reviewed, and we give you the winners (and the best that didn't quite make the top).

April's surprise Indie World Showcase gave us a lot to look forward to — and a few shadow-drops, too! So it's been a good month for the eShop. Let's get to it then, shall we?

Honourable mentions

April has given us a veritable bounty of eShop delights — Level-5 has returned! Game Boy aesthetics are in! And cult classics are back! Note that we're in the process of reviewing Another Crab's Treasure, so it's not part of our internal staff vote.

Anyway, here's what didn't quite make our top three, then keep reading for the cream of the crop...

Nintendo Life's honourable mentions



eShop Selects Reader's Choice Vote (April 2024)

In a small change from last month, we're rolling the Reader's Choice vote into the eShop Selects feature itself — that gives you a much better idea of what you can vote for. We'll reveal the winner next month, but for now, vote for your favourite eShop release that we missed out on in April 2024

And, of course, you can also vote for your favourite out of our picks.

What was your favourite eShop game from our top April picks? Botany Manor (Switch eShop) Corn Kidz 64 (Switch eShop) El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster (Switch eShop) Freedom Planet 2 (Switch eShop) The Gap (Switch eShop) Kudzu (Switch eShop) Lunar Lander Beyond (Switch eShop) Megaton Musashi W: Wired (Switch eShop) Planet of Lana (Switch eShop) SaGa Emerald Beyond (Switch eShop) What was your favourite eShop game from our top April picks? (2 votes) Botany Manor (Switch eShop) 0% Corn Kidz 64 (Switch eShop) 0% El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster (Switch eShop) 0% Freedom Planet 2 (Switch eShop) 50 % The Gap (Switch eShop) 0% Kudzu (Switch eShop) 0% Lunar Lander Beyond (Switch eShop) 0% Megaton Musashi W: Wired (Switch eShop) 0% Planet of Lana (Switch eShop) 50 % SaGa Emerald Beyond (Switch eShop) 0%

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets 3 points, second choice gets 2 points, and third choice gets 1 point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.