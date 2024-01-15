UK retailer GAME will reportedly be refusing physical video game trade-ins from February 2024. This news comes from Eurogamer, which has spoken to numerous staff across multiple branches of the county's largest video game retailer.
GAME has yet to make an official announcement to the public, but multiple staff working for the company have confirmed that they have been told the service will be ending on 16th February. That means you have a month to pop in and trade in your games for credit.
Note that consoles haven't been mentioned. After the trade-in service for video games ends, GAME will continue to sell pre-owned stock until it runs out. That means that those in the UK will be more limited in where they can trade in their older games — CEX remains the most prevalent option, where you can trade in your games for in-store credit or cash.
Online, reactions have been almost universally negative, with many responses saying they feel they'll have "no reason to go there" anymore after the retailer ceases trade-ins.
Eurogamer has reached out to GAME for comment, and we will update this article as soon as the company confirms the news.
What do you think of this news? Do you still trade your physical media in to buy new consoles and games? Let us know in the comments.
[source eurogamer.net]
I’ve now got no reason to go to into Game again.
I forgot Game existed actually. I've not been in one for years now. Still, good news for CeX at least.
The last time I went to GAME was because there was a legendary Pokémon distribution that was exclusive to them. The GAME location in Sutton used to be on the high street and fairly visible and decently busy, but when I went to the Sutton location previously for my Pokémon code, their shop was now tucked away in the corner of a shopping center where literally every single other shop was closed or under construction or something. We were the only customers in the whole shop, and they were mostly selling Pokémon plushies, Minecraft T-shirts and other not-actually-games mechandise. It was a little depressing.
If I want used games, it's CeX for buying in-person, otherwise eBay for if I have something specific in mind. If I want new games, I can usually get them on Amazon, or the respective publisher's online store (My Nintendo Store, Square Enix Store, etc). GAME has no reason to exist for me any more.
I'm calling it now:
Switch 3/PS6 will be digital only.
There are a LOT of stores driving the market away from physical media, and to say that's worrying would be an understatement.
Weird decision. I've not worked at GAME in a long time and it seems to have changed a lot since then, but pre-owned was its bread and butter. 100% of profits from pre-owned sales went to GAME, while the company took, what, maybe a 30% cut of new game sales. Just weird, I don't get it.
"WhO BuYs PHysIcAl MeDiA AnYwaY?" - Meanwhile, Cex continues to open stores world wide.
I used to love EB/Game back many years ago. N64/Gamecube era mostly. It felt so FULL. Wall to wall of games! And the bargain bin was actually decent. You could easily spend a good time browsing. There was always a console or three set up too with a new release. The handful times I have gone in...it just has no heart.
Minecraft T-Shirts, cards for Fortnite and Roblox etc (I get it...that is what kids love. Not my generation anymore). Oh, and boxes....with codes inside to download the game. I know times have moved on for many brick and mortar shops, but all I am saying is CEX seems to have done nothing but expand on an ethos that is nothing BUT 2nd hand.
@LadyCharlie I’ve got a sneaky feeling that the Switch 2 is going to be a purely digital hybrid console….I haven’t seen any evidence of that and it’s very unlikely but I’ve just got this gut feeling.
I stopped using GAME years ago as their trade in prices were shocking, on Ebay I can get atleast two thirds of my money back.
To think that a videogame store has an entire wall dedicated to Funkos and other non-gaming s#!t, while the actual videogames have a space as small as a cupboard is particularly painful. Might as well change your name from GamePlanet to Funkoland.
My city was a rare exception in Mexico and we had a Cex here, but during the pandemic it closed. It didn't help that it was located in a mall so far away you might as well call it a mall on the road.
While not amazing, it was probably the best option we had for second hand 3DS games. Nowadays, you either buy online or go the pirate way as nobody is selling retro games (and yes by this point I consider 3DS and Wii U retro) and those who do sell mostly games everyone and their grandma already own.
I still regret to this day not buying that copy of Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes they had for a reasonable price.
I always forget they give you that option. I love physical shopping, so anything that damages their business is a real shame for me. Still, other than their merch, it's difficult to want to buy anything from GAME in any case- their prices are too high.
@LiquidNinja I wouldn't be surprised if you were right. But, I don't think Nintendo would be willing to do that now.
There's a market for physical editions on Switch that's so prevalent, it's practically a subculture. Plus, it's worth noting that a big marketshare of physical copies tend to come from older generations going into a store, to get "the latest Nintendo" for a kid's birthday present or a little cousin's holiday surprise.
Rumour has it Game are taking all their games down CEX for cash trade in. 😂
I just use eBay (or the equivalent in my country) when I buy and sell used games. You get a lot better prices that way because there's no middleman (besides EB games closed down in my country years ago anyway).
So they want to stopped physical trade in, may as well change their name from Game to GameStop since they're stopping it.
I feel sad about this as Game has so many good memories for me, particularly in the Gamecube and wii days but then again I can't remember the last time I bought or traded in anything there so I'm part of the problem
Haven't traded to Game in years! They offer peanuts!!
Personally, I couldn’t care. I buy 90% digital, 10% is physical but is all purchased new online. All retro is dealt with by emulation.
But I’m gutted for young kids, people who can’t afford new prices or who deal with a physical collection. But then again, Game are such an awful company to buy from, I stopped buying from them over a decade ago, and they’re meant to be awful as an employer.
As others have said, I thought their terrible prices, poor trade in value and heavy pre-owned stocked favoured this. Maybe pre-owned is no longer their money spinner?
It's because they're on the way out I think. They've really gone downhill as of late, they don't stock releases that they absolute should be getting in, I always have to end up pre-ordering and at that point you may as well use Amazon :/
CEX will probably offer less for trade-ins as a result.
I can see Game going bust within a year or so though after this though. Always overpriced.
@LadyCharlie I've JUST realised who your profile picture is of as I've just finished with LiS Before the Storm and the Farewell dlc.
I grew to like the characters and will not admit to having a tear in the eye after I put the control pad down.
I thought game stores made a lot of money from selling used games? Is this just a precursor to them shutting down so that there's less inventory?
@OldGamer999 i hope they get a poor cash value like they do to us.
Makes no odds to me because all three of the GAME stores I go to have shut down! Haven’t seen a single store anywhere in months! Besides, their prices for new games are absolutely awful.
@dazzleshell i never thought about cex giving less.
This could actually be a bad thing...
Wait... Wasn't like second hand games how stores like GAME made their money in the first place? Like, maybe other second hand stores and websites ate that part of the market too and are now just surviving on new games and merchandise?
@CharlieZee yeah I only played LiS/BtS for the first time a year ago — such a sublime pair, rarely have I been so emotionally moved by a game series
I think it's because of Microsoft. The September Xbox leaks showcase that Microsoft are ditching physical completely this year ("adorably all digital" Series X replacing the current disc model). Microsoft now owns Activision so last year's CoD is likely the final CoD with a physical version which would mean retailers lose lots of money.
The end result being that game retailers shut down and the multipurpose retailers that sell games (e.g. more general electronics stores, supermarkets) ditch physical completely.
@UltimateOtaku91 Wow. So GAME is much like my country's GAMESTOP. Store credit here has sucked for the past 20 years. Which is a record of the worst kind.
@LiquidNinja
For the love of all things good, please let your gut feeling be wrong.
Now's the time to open your own retro gaming stores in the UK!
I no longer go to Gamestop to trade-in games like I did when I was younger, but I always appreciated the service. When I was younger buying a game was hard. I would often trade in multiple games just to get one "new to me" used game.
I prefer digital these days.
I thought my local GAME had shut down but they shut the store and gave it a tiny corner in a Sports Direct store. Every time I walked by the original store it was empty and they were still promoting Borderlands 3 in the window despite it being 2023 when it shut.
I still shop there for new games. Their sale stuff is usually on par with online. Rarely bother with pre-owned as I don't buy many games so this doesn't bother me, and CEX gives more for trade-ins.
