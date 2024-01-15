UK retailer GAME will reportedly be refusing physical video game trade-ins from February 2024. This news comes from Eurogamer, which has spoken to numerous staff across multiple branches of the county's largest video game retailer.

GAME has yet to make an official announcement to the public, but multiple staff working for the company have confirmed that they have been told the service will be ending on 16th February. That means you have a month to pop in and trade in your games for credit.

Note that consoles haven't been mentioned. After the trade-in service for video games ends, GAME will continue to sell pre-owned stock until it runs out. That means that those in the UK will be more limited in where they can trade in their older games — CEX remains the most prevalent option, where you can trade in your games for in-store credit or cash.

Online, reactions have been almost universally negative, with many responses saying they feel they'll have "no reason to go there" anymore after the retailer ceases trade-ins.

This is mad, I stopped buying from them years ago because of the prices and the delivery costs but this seems like a step in the wrong direction although when you walk into a store now maybe 50% of it or over isn’t even games it’s just merch and stuff. — Johnathon (@jashton22) January 15, 2024

Eurogamer has reached out to GAME for comment, and we will update this article as soon as the company confirms the news.

What do you think of this news? Do you still trade your physical media in to buy new consoles and games? Let us know in the comments.