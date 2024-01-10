EA Sports FC 24
After a short delay, the latest UK boxed charts are now in and this week sees the return to a very familiar top three.

Hogwarts Legacy once again finds itself ahead of the pack, while last week's silver medalist and Christmas number one (sort of), Super Mario Bros. Wonder, has dropped a place and now sits in second. This has left room for the old faithful EA Sports FC 24 to slide into the top rankings once again after briefly spending a week at number six.

The rest of the chart is just as unsurprising this week too. The classics of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports and Minecraft all hang about in the top ten (because of course they do) and the rest of the lineup is much as you might expect. That said, the Switch is the most popular platform for NBA 2K24 this week, which is... something.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform splits for Switch games that also appear on other platforms:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

1

 1 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 41%, PS4 27%, Switch 19%, Xbox One 6%

6

 2

EA Sports FC 24

 PS5 40%, PS4 24%, Switch 24%, Xbox Series 11%

2

 3

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

8

 4 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 51%, PS4 48%, Xbox Series 1%, Switch 0%

4

5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3

6

 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

5

7

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

7

 8 Grand Theft Auto V

10

 9

Nintendo Switch Sports

12

 10

Minecraft

13

 11 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

9

 12 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

14

 13 Assassin's Creed Mirage

20

 14

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

15

 15 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

-

 16 The Sims 4: For Rent

17

 17

Just Dance 2024 Edition

 Switch 96%, PS5 3%, Xbox 1%

18

 18 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

16

 19 Sonic Superstars Switch 58%, PS5 28%, Xbox Series 8%, PS4 6%

21

 20 Wreckfest PS5 99%, PS4 1%, Switch 1%, Xbox One 0%

-

 21 It Takes Two Switch 57%, PS4 43%, Xbox Series 0%

30

 22

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

 PC 92%, PS4 4%, Xbox One 3%, Switch 0%

19

 23 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

35

 24 NBA 2K24 Switch 37%, PS5 31%, PS4 21%, Xbox Series 11%

22

 25 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 46%, PS5 38%, PS4 10%, Xbox Series 6%

23

 26 Mario Party Superstars

24

 27

Cyberpunk 2077

34

 28 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PS4 41%, Switch 35%, Xbox Series 24%

-

 29 Mafia Trilogy

27

 30

Pokémon Violet

-

 31
 Ring Fit Adventure

25

 32
 30 in 1 Game Collection

40

 33
 LEGO Harry Potter Collection
 Switch 70%, PS4 25%, Xbox One 6%

36

 34
 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

-

 35
 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

37

 36
 Super Mario Odyssey

32

 37
 The Crew Motorfest

-

 38

Bluey: The Videogame

 Switch 74%, PS4 10%, PS5 10%, Xbox Series 6%

29

 39
 Elden Ring

-

 40
 Dark Souls Trilogy

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.