After a short delay, the latest UK boxed charts are now in and this week sees the return to a very familiar top three.

Hogwarts Legacy once again finds itself ahead of the pack, while last week's silver medalist and Christmas number one (sort of), Super Mario Bros. Wonder, has dropped a place and now sits in second. This has left room for the old faithful EA Sports FC 24 to slide into the top rankings once again after briefly spending a week at number six.

The rest of the chart is just as unsurprising this week too. The classics of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports and Minecraft all hang about in the top ten (because of course they do) and the rest of the lineup is much as you might expect. That said, the Switch is the most popular platform for NBA 2K24 this week, which is... something.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform splits for Switch games that also appear on other platforms:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 41%, PS4 27%, Switch 19%, Xbox One 6% 6 2 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 40%, PS4 24%, Switch 24%, Xbox Series 11% 2 3 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 8 4 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 51%, PS4 48%, Xbox Series 1%, Switch 0% 4 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 5 7 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 7 8 Grand Theft Auto V 10 9 Nintendo Switch Sports 12 10 Minecraft 13 11 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 9 12 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora 14 13 Assassin's Creed Mirage 20 14 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 15 15 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - 16 The Sims 4: For Rent 17 17 Just Dance 2024 Edition Switch 96%, PS5 3%, Xbox 1% 18 18 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 16 19 Sonic Superstars Switch 58%, PS5 28%, Xbox Series 8%, PS4 6% 21 20 Wreckfest PS5 99%, PS4 1%, Switch 1%, Xbox One 0% - 21 It Takes Two Switch 57%, PS4 43%, Xbox Series 0% 30 22 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 92%, PS4 4%, Xbox One 3%, Switch 0% 19 23 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 35 24 NBA 2K24 Switch 37%, PS5 31%, PS4 21%, Xbox Series 11% 22 25 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 46%, PS5 38%, PS4 10%, Xbox Series 6% 23 26 Mario Party Superstars 24 27 Cyberpunk 2077 34 28 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PS4 41%, Switch 35%, Xbox Series 24% - 29 Mafia Trilogy 27 30 Pokémon Violet - 31

Ring Fit Adventure

25 32

30 in 1 Game Collection

40 33

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Switch 70%, PS4 25%, Xbox One 6% 36 34

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

- 35

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor



37 36

Super Mario Odyssey 32 37

The Crew Motorfest - 38

Bluey: The Videogame Switch 74%, PS4 10%, PS5 10%, Xbox Series 6% 29 39

Elden Ring



- 40

Dark Souls Trilogy





[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.