Buying a new console on or close to its launch date (or, in some cases, at any point during its lifespan) can be exceptionally costly.

It's often a good option, then, to flog your current-gen console and get a discount off your next hardware purchase, especially if the new one is backwards compatible. In the case of the Switch 2, GameStop has confirmed that it is offering a pretty reasonable deal in the US if you trade in your old Switch towards the new system.

If you bring in your Switch OLED, you can bag up to $175 off Switch 2. For standard Switch consoles, you're looking at $125, and for Switch Lites, it's $100.

Not bad, to be honest! That said, as highlighted by Gizmodo, these prices will likely only be valid if your Switch is boxed and in pristine condition. Any blemishes or stick drift issues will significantly decrease the value (or even result in an outright rejection).

Which begs the question: Is it actually worth it?

Heck, even we, who strive to keep our Switches in the absolute best condition possible, might not qualify for the full amount. After years of use, the rubber on our analogue sticks has worn away, and the Joy-Con rail system isn't quite as sturdy as it used to be. Even if there aren't any visible cracks or scratches, as such, they still probably wouldn't get that coveted 'A grade' trade-in value.

A previous poll in which we asked whether you would trade your Switch for the Switch 2 resulted in a whopping 65% of the community stating that you would definitely keep hold of your console.

This was either due to a desire to hand it down to someone else, to keep it for titles like Ring Fit Adventure, or simply to hold onto it for the memories and preservation's sake. The bottom line is that trading in your Switch wasn't an appealing prospect for many. There's even an additional incentive to keep it now that we know it will also support GameShare with certain titles.

But here's the thing... we now know the price of the Switch 2, and that thing ain't cheap. Even on its own, you're looking at £395.99 / $449.99 / €469.99, and then with games and accessories on top of that, it all adds up to a substantial amount. Trading in your OG Switch may well be your only way to jump aboard the Switch 2 train.

So, given what we know now about the pricing, and in light of GameStop's pre-order deal, we thought it was worth asking again: Will you be trading in your current Switch for Switch 2? Would your console be granted the full trade-in value? Let us know by voting in the below polls, and be sure to leave a comment to expound on your decision.

With what we know now, will you be trading your Switch towards the Switch 2? Nope, it's a keeper I wasn't going to, but now I'm considering it... Probably, yes - every little helps I don't want to, but I'll have to! Definitely - out with the old, and all that! With what we know now, will you be trading your Switch towards the Switch 2? (418 votes) Nope, it's a keeper 74 % I wasn't going to, but now I'm considering it... 7 % Probably, yes - every little helps 9 % I don't want to, but I'll have to! 1 % Definitely - out with the old, and all that! 8 %