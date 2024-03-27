Digital media isn't the problem. I prefer to buy games physically, but I and most other gamers I know actively avoid doing business with GameStop whenever possible. I've never had an experience at ANY other retail chain where the employees constantly try to upsell you ike a sleazy used car salesman. I understand that's what their job expects from them and that they can get fired for not meeting certain quotas, but it still makes for a crappy consumer experience.

The trade-in value is insulting, then they have the gall to turn around and sell whatever used product you brought in as a premium. They don't test the games to make sure they actually work. I had an employee literally laugh at me like I was stupid because I said I wasn't interested in renewing my rewards card.

They treat their employees like trash. At my local store, there was a big uproar because a manager got fired--the reason being because we had gotten like a foot of snow, so he closed up shop early because there wasn't any business. This guy didn't have a car, so he literally walked to and from work in the deep snow that day. Not that it would have made it much better if he had a car; you shouldn't make your employees come into work when there is inclement weather and the roads are covered in ice. To my knowledge, they never hired him back. That's not to mention the disaster of a PR stunt that was the employee TikTok challenge from a few years back.

Even as a kid, I remember getting hussled by GameStop employees into buying extra peripherals I didn't need. I hate that there are layoffs for all those involved, but I think for many of them it will prove to be a blessing in disguise. This isn't a sign that gaming is in a recession like the industry-wide developer layoffs are. This is a problem that could have been avoided if not for corporate greed. You can't treat your employees and your customers like garbage and then wonder why nobody wants to do business with you.

Reggie joining the board of directors has to be the most questionable decision in his career. Maybe he thought he had enough experience to turn the tides, but I think the reason he stepped down shortly thereafter is because he realized even he was in way over his head.