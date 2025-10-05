Hello folks, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we looked at the ridiculously titled Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch, and it was the Japanese box art design that won the day with 68% of the vote. Well done!

Now, we're going back to the Virtual Boy to check out Teleroboxer, one of the titles confirmed to be making a comeback when the console is added to NSO in the new year. Released in 1995, it was director Yoshio Sakamoto's next game following the critically acclaimed Super Metroid in 1994. Sadly, Teleroboxer didn't enjoy much acclaim by comparison, but it certainly has its fans.

No European art for this one, naturally, so it's a heated duel between North America and Japan – let's get to it!