Layton's Mystery Journey - BAB
Welcome back, dear readers, to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we matched up a pair of covers for everyone's favourite dino, as we looked at a duo of designs for Yoshi Touch & Go. There's no polite way to put this: it was a blowout. The colourful North American and European design walked away with a staggering win, taking 83% of the vote and leaving the simplistic Japanese variant with the remaining 17%. Yikes.

This time, hot off the announcement of The New World of Steam's delay, we're taking a look at the last Layton game to see the light of day: the catchily-titled Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition. It's not the greatest Layton mystery by a long shot, but if we had known how long it would be until we got another series entry, perhaps we would have looked at it a little more fondly.

Well, let's do exactly that today, shall we? There are two covers to choose from this time, in a classic duel between East and West. So, let's get into it...

Europe / North America

Layton's Mystery Journey - EU/NA
The Western box art borrows a lot from the DS/3DS Layton games, as far as formatting is concerned. Our titular hero stands centre stage, looking puzzled, while several of the in-game head-scratchers float around her. The brown background and frankly unruly title don't do much to draw the eye, but you've got to respect a bit of design cohesion — even if it's not quite as dramatic as some of the earlier series entries.

Japan

Layton's Mystery Journey - JP
Now this is a swing in a different direction! Instead of following the puzzle focus of the West, the Japanese design instead puts its main ensemble front and centre. We like the dramatic poses that everyone seems to be striking, and Sherl slotting in around the corner logo is a nice touch.

There's not nearly enough top hats on display, though. Shame...

Which region got the best Layton's Mystery Journey box art?

