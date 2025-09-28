Welcome back, dear readers, to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we matched up a pair of covers for everyone's favourite dino, as we looked at a duo of designs for Yoshi Touch & Go. There's no polite way to put this: it was a blowout. The colourful North American and European design walked away with a staggering win, taking 83% of the vote and leaving the simplistic Japanese variant with the remaining 17%. Yikes.

This time, hot off the announcement of The New World of Steam's delay, we're taking a look at the last Layton game to see the light of day: the catchily-titled Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition. It's not the greatest Layton mystery by a long shot, but if we had known how long it would be until we got another series entry, perhaps we would have looked at it a little more fondly.

Well, let's do exactly that today, shall we? There are two covers to choose from this time, in a classic duel between East and West. So, let's get into it...