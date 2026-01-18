Tactics A2 - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Welcome, folks, to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we checked out Mario Power Tennis for the GameCube and, as expected, the results weren't even remotely close. With a much more interesting cover, Europe and North America easily won the day with 70% of the vote, leaving Japan to mop up the remaining 30%.

This week, we're heading to the land of the DS to look at Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift. Originally released in 2007, it was very well regarded at the time and remains a firm fan-favourite to this day. With the recent success of Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles on Switch and Switch 2, many (including us) are no doubt hoping to see its sequels remastered in a similar manner.

For now, let's check out the box arts for Grimoire of the Rift. This time, Europe and Japan team up to take on North America.

Europe / Japan

Tactics A2 - EU / JP
Image: Square Enix / LaunchBox

Europe and Japan have gone for what could arguably be described as a more 'traditional' approach for a Final Fantasy game, opting for a white background to allow the logo and characters to really stand out. It's clean, it's eye-catching, and we like it.

North America

Tactics A2 - NA
Image: Square Enix / LaunchBox

North America, meanwhile, has gone for a much darker approach, showcasing a black background with a dark blue outline of a key character. Very ominous stuff, indeed. It's cool though, and despite the change in approach, it's still quite classy and restrained. This might be a tough one to call.

Which region got the best Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another Box Art Brawl.