Welcome, folks, to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we checked out Mario Power Tennis for the GameCube and, as expected, the results weren't even remotely close. With a much more interesting cover, Europe and North America easily won the day with 70% of the vote, leaving Japan to mop up the remaining 30%.

This week, we're heading to the land of the DS to look at Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift. Originally released in 2007, it was very well regarded at the time and remains a firm fan-favourite to this day. With the recent success of Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles on Switch and Switch 2, many (including us) are no doubt hoping to see its sequels remastered in a similar manner.

For now, let's check out the box arts for Grimoire of the Rift. This time, Europe and Japan team up to take on North America.