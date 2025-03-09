Ninja Gaiden III - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello chums, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we looked at Pokémon Trading Card Game for the Game Boy Color, and the result was pretty definitive. The Western design won with 69% of the vote, with some of you noting that the Japanese variant didn't even look like it belonged to the Pokémon franchise. User Kienda said "If someone showed me the Japanese case out of context, I wouldn’t even twig it was a Pokémon game". Yep, fair comment!

This time, we're going back to the NES to check out Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom. Launched in 1991, it was well-received at the time thanks to its slick gameplay and challenging difficulty.

It's another duel this week as North America and Europe take on Japan; so enough waffling, let's get right to it.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America / Europe

Ninja Gaiden III - NA/EU
Image: Tecmo / Launchbox

The Western design is very much keeping in theme with the series so far, featuring our protagonist front and centre striking an awesome post against a remarkably colourful background. Honestly, despite the lack of creativity here, we do love this cover. It's awesome.

Japan

Ninja Gaiden III - JP
Image: Tecmo / Launchbox

Japan's approach is pretty cool too, though we must admit that it just looks like some random screengrab from an anime movie. That said, the beams of light coming from the sword are really cool, and we're big fans of the Japanese script used for the game's logo.

