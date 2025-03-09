Hello chums, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we looked at Pokémon Trading Card Game for the Game Boy Color, and the result was pretty definitive. The Western design won with 69% of the vote, with some of you noting that the Japanese variant didn't even look like it belonged to the Pokémon franchise. User Kienda said "If someone showed me the Japanese case out of context, I wouldn’t even twig it was a Pokémon game". Yep, fair comment!

This time, we're going back to the NES to check out Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom. Launched in 1991, it was well-received at the time thanks to its slick gameplay and challenging difficulty.

It's another duel this week as North America and Europe take on Japan; so enough waffling, let's get right to it.