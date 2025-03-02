Welcome, Trainers! It's time to embark on another journey into the wonderful world of Box Art Brawl.

Before we head out, however, let's visit the lab and recap what happened last week. It was the DS' River King: Mystic Valley that we put under the microscope and, surprising nobody, the awful European variant came dead last. Things were pretty close up the top, though, with North America taking 46% of the vote and Japan claiming 41%. Well played, NA!

After a healthy dose of Pokémon content this week, we thought it was only right to keep the creature catching going. This time, we're looking at Pokémon Trading Card Game for the Game Boy Color. Originally released in 1998, this RPG swapped the video games' usual turn-based battling for the rules of the card game — and, for the TCG fans out there, it works really rather well!

There are just two covers to choose between this week, with the North American and European designs facing off against Japan. Let's catch 'em both!