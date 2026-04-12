We hope you're ready for another clash of covers, because it's time for this week's Box Art Brawl!

Last time, thanks to a certain Super Mario Galaxy Movie appearance, we took a look at Star Fox: Assault for the GameCube. While the grey Japanese cover put up a good fight, it was the European and North American design that comfortably walked away with 64% of the vote and the win.

This time, to celebrate its surprise drop on the Nintendo Switch Online NES library, we're taking a look at Mendel Palace. There's every chance that you haven't heard of this one before, but does the name Game Freak ring a bell? Yes, this was the debut title from the Pokémon team, a puzzly adventure game about flipping tiles to get through a monster-filled dream world.

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There are two different covers to pick between this week, so let's check 'em out!