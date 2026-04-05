Welcome welcome welcome, to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we stepped into the ring with Capcom vs. SNK 2 EO for the GameCube, as this was a really close one, folks. Both designs are really cool, but in the end, Japan and Europe won the day with 53% of the vote, leaving North America to mop up the remaining 47%.

This week, we're sticking with the GameCube. To celebrate the inclusion of Fox McCloud in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, we're checking out Star Fox Assault, released in 2005 and developed by Namco. Taking place after the events of Star Fox Adventures, it garnered reasonable reception, though our own 6/10 review noted that the occasional on-rails segment proved disappointing.

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It's another duel this week as North America and Europe take on Japan, so enough waffling, let's get to it.