Assault - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Welcome welcome welcome, to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we stepped into the ring with Capcom vs. SNK 2 EO for the GameCube, as this was a really close one, folks. Both designs are really cool, but in the end, Japan and Europe won the day with 53% of the vote, leaving North America to mop up the remaining 47%.

This week, we're sticking with the GameCube. To celebrate the inclusion of Fox McCloud in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, we're checking out Star Fox Assault, released in 2005 and developed by Namco. Taking place after the events of Star Fox Adventures, it garnered reasonable reception, though our own 6/10 review noted that the occasional on-rails segment proved disappointing.

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It's another duel this week as North America and Europe take on Japan, so enough waffling, let's get to it.

North America / Europe

Assault - NA / EU
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

Oof, so the Western design is really nice, right? The composition, the action shots, the vehicles, the cool Fox McCloud pose... It all works really well. There's a good use of colour too, with the green lasers really standing out nicely from the otherwise intense use of orange in the background.

Japan

Assault - JP
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

Japan opted for more characters, showcasing Fox, Falco, Krystal, Peppy, and Slippy, with a bunch of ships down at the bottom. It's a bit more abstract in its approach than the Western design, but we do like that it manages to fit so many things into such a compact space yet still make it work.

Which region got the best Star Fox Assault box art?

Thank you for voting! We'll see you next week for another edition of Box Art Brawl!