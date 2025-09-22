Over a week after beating Hollow Knight: Silksong, I’ve decided that we’re all focusing on the wrong things. Hornet’s fast-paced movement and range of options are breathtaking, sure, and the game can be maddening. But instead of succumbing to the difficulty discourse, instead of falling into a pit of spikes for a 13th time after a pogo-platforming section, let’s all take a deep breath and give in to the truth about Silksong.

This game is so gosh-darned cute.

Now, cute isn’t exactly alien to Team Cherry; The Knight in Hollow Knight is adorable, a little guy in a big ol’ world, mute with big eyes and small proportions. The Grubs and their babbles entice you to rescue each and every one of them. And don’t tell me you’ve resisted the fuzziness of the Tiktiks or Hivelings.

Tonal dissonance is part of the magic of both Hollow Knight and Silksong; both Hallownest and Pharloom are full of the weird and wonderful, the dark and the beautiful, the horrifying and adorable. But Silksong takes all of this to a new level, even the cuteness.

It took less than a day for the world to fall in love with the singing pilgrim Sherma, who happily taps his chime against his stick. It’s irresistibly catchy, and there’s no way you won’t be singing along with him by the time you unlock the door he stands in front of, hoping his cheerful tune will light the way.

Sherma reminds me of Myla from Hollow Knight, a singing miner who, despite everything, continues to do what she does best, with a spring in her step. Sherma is a little beacon of joy amidst the cruelty of Pharloom, there every step of the way, napping by benches, singing their song, and helping those in need.

Hornet needs a friend like that in Pharloom, because she's different from The Knight in many ways; she’s cool, she’s stoic, and she’s both elegant and direct in her speech. But, she’s also a massive goofball who floats like an umbrella with her limbs dangling and her eyes vapid and empty. Every ounce of Hornet’s demeanour evaporated when I saw this for the first time.

Oh, and did you know Hornet loves fluffy things? We’re so alike in that way. She never explicitly says anything about it, but as you begin to fill up the Hunter’s Journal and complete entries for each foe, Hornet’s appreciation for the softer side of life comes through.

Take the first bug you defeat in Pharloom, the Mossgrub. Hornet says, “If not for the spikes, I would think it an appealing bug.” I can’t disagree with you, Hornet; it’s pretty darn cute with that mossy green exterior. She’s even more complimentary about the larger version (“So close to a perfect furred form…”) and the flying ones (“This bug is soft and clumsy”).

The enemies around Bellhart receive similar treatment – donning bells on their backs and haunted eyes, Hornet can barely resist the temptation of these fluffy foes: “Huge and soft, a fantastic combination ruined by their haunted aggression,” she says of the Winged Furm.

Hornet has similar feelings about Fleas, and honestly, so do I. Fleas in the real world suck – literally. I’ve had pet dogs before and tall grass + fluffy dogs are not a great combination, especially because bugs seem to enjoy the taste of...me. *shudder*

Silksong’s Fleas, though? Absolutely perfect. They’re part of a travelling caravan and, like the Grubs in Hollow Knight, you need to rescue them for some nice rewards. But I’m not here for the rewards; I’m here for the fuzzy little Fleas that yap and bark and howl like puppies.

I love the Grub noises in Hollow Knight, but I think I love the Fleas’ going “awoooo!” even more. Every time you free them, they flap around, eyes covered by their mounds of fluff, do a little howl and then zoom off to the caravan. They’re no less cute when gathered together, either, sometimes sleeping on the bench, other times taking a bath in the nearby lake.

The most delightful part of collecting the Fleas, though, comes when Mooshka, the caravan’s leader, decides to move the caravan.

This happens a few times throughout Silksong, but every time Mooshka asks if you want to get in the caravan, do it. You’ll get a little cutscene with Hornet stuffed inside the transport with a whole bunch of other Fleas. Surely she’s living in bliss amidst all the fluffiness?

But I’ve saved the best till last, at least in my eyes: Silksong’s equivalent of The Last Stag, the Bell Beast. I’ve affectionately named her Isabelle, because, well…. I’m sure you can tell why.

As the game’s first boss, the Bell Beast isn’t hard, but the reward she gives you is invaluable: Access to the game’s Bellways and a form of fast travel. Oh, and a creature that essentially becomes Hornet’s ride-or-die, her best buddy, and the equivalent of an oversized dog.

She naps at Bellway stations as you explore Pharloom; she growls softly when you ring the bells hanging above her. She stops her many feet when she’s eager and excited. If you play the Needolin next to her, she starts to sing next to her. Isabelle is just a giant dog in my eyes. When Team Cherry was asked to patch in the option to pet the Bell Beast, they revealed it was already in the game: “Attack to pet”.

And she does like it! She growls and purrs when Hornet uses the Needle on her, and presumably it’s the only way she can feel anything because her shell is so hard. This also totally recontextualises the boss battle against her – you’re not subduing the Bell Beast with violence, you’re actually petting her over and over again until she calms down.

I’m not even touching on late-game stuff here, because even when things are at their most dire, Silksong still has moments of adorableness, parts of the game where you can unwind and admire the craft of the world and the characters. If these delightful aspects weren’t in the game, Silksong would be pretty overwhelmingly dour. You need these moments of fun.

So I urge you, if you’re struggling against a boss, or you’re fed up with pogo-jumping across a pit of death, pay the Bell Beast a visit. Go and find some of those yapping fleas. Just run around and spend time absorbing the locations with a less oppressive atmosphere.

The precious characters, interactions, and animations of Silksong are far more important than the challenges put in front of you. Is there anything truly better than coming home after a crappy day at work to your pet saying hello? I don’t think so, and so, when I’m up against the wall, fighting a boss, I know that Isabelle, the Fleas, Sherma, and so many other things are waiting on the other side to brighten my day.

Do you think Silksong is cute? Who is your favourite character in the game? Let us know in the comments.