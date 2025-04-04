The whirlwind reveal and showcase of the Switch 2 hardware and software was a complete blowout. Somanyports! A brand new Donkey Kong game! The C button actually does something! Sure, there were some pretty big issues in the fine print, but I think there's something that Nintendo massively undersold and didn't even really talk about much until we got some hands-on time with the games.
How many people actually leave the rumble or vibration on? With the Switch, I think I turned it off long ago because I'm always worried about the battery life of the console or the Joy-Con. The Pro Controller is different, but I also have it turned off there. It's just how it's always been, and since controllers have largely gone wireless, that's how I've always been. Apart from the haptics of the PS5 Dual Sense, which, poor thing, has been more susceptible to drift and quick-draining battery than any other controller I've owned in my life.
But when I picked up Mario Kart World for the first time at the Switch 2 Experience, and revved up my car as we were guided towards the starting line, I felt something magical in my hands. The traction of the wheels and the sound of my engine caused the Joy-Con and the system to buzz like it was a motor powering up, prepping to win the DK Spaceport race with me.