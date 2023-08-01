Nintendo has added online play to a number of titles for their NSO debut, and we could see a similar thing happening if we were ever to get this GameCube game added to the mix — though that would, of course, require a whole new GC library to be added as well...

Chances that it will come to Switch: Possibly, if a GameCube NSO library came along

Twilight Princess (2006, GameCube / Wii)

Yes, this was the other title that we suggested could make a good bundle with Wind Waker — which may be the case, if the rumours are to be believed. Twilight Princess is available on the GameCube, Wii and Wii U, so it stands to reason that it would make the leap over to Switch too, right?

As with Wind Waker, we have been anticipating this one for a while, with our predictions leaning that way in our predictions prior to every Nintendo Direct. Whether the rumours are actually true remains to be seen, but we are still living in hope — even if the thought of seeing those ugly character sprites on an OLED screen is enough to send a shiver down the spine.

Chances that it will come to Switch: Likely — If Wind Waker does, this surely will

Phantom Hourglass (2007, DS)

With its mildly confusing touchscreen controls and visuals that would need a touch-up on Switch, the DS' Phantom Hourglass hardly leaps to the top of the list of Zelda games we'd like to see on Switch. We are still in the early days of the NSO Game Boy libraries, so the addition of a DS section seems a long way off (and highly unlikely) at the moment.

That being said, Phantom Hourglass does contain a good amount of content for the Zelda lore fans out there and might even make for a tasty one-two bundle with its successor. Getting those dual screens onto the Switch's single display, however, would possibly make this port more work than reward.

Chances that it will come to Switch: Unlikely

Spirit Tracks (2009, DS)

For all of the reasons that we mentioned for the former title, Spirit Tracks is not currently on Switch and the likelihood of it making the leap over feels like a pipedream. We at Nintendo Life have a certain nostalgic love for these two DS exclusives and would relish the chance to play through them again on a modern console, but it's just not all that likely that it would happen, is it?

Chances that it will come to Switch: Hmm

A Link Between Worlds (2013, 3DS)

As a successor to A Link to the Past (one of the most popular games in the series) and a critically-acclaimed 3DS title, we're surprised that A Link Between Worlds is still locked to its original system. Like the aforementioned Phantom Hourglass / Spirit Tracks duo, getting two screens onto one would undoubtedly be a pain, but with this one's button controls and shiny top-down visuals, we'd say that it is crying out for a Switch port.

Would it come above the likes of Wind Waker or Twilight Princess and round out the console's life span though? Probably not.

Chances that it will come to Switch: It's a possibility, but an unlikely one

Tri Force Heroes (2015, 3DS)

Much like the other multiplayer-focused titles in the series, Tri Force Heroes is a game that benefits from having the pals to play it with. Many who have played through the single-player mode consider it to not be up to scratch, but the online play was a good laugh (albeit one that we couldn't go back to as often as we hoped).

The success of the Switch would likely mean that Tri Force Heroes could have a larger online fan base if the game was to ever come to the console, but the original's mixed reviews probably mean that this one is better left in the past.

Chances that it will come to Switch: Very unlikely

Spin-Off Zelda Games

Freshly-Picked Tingle's Rosy Rupeeland (2006/07, DS)

The fact that Tingle's Rosy Rupeeland received an English-language release (in Europe, at least) in the first place was something of a surprise to us, so to see it still locked on the DS is no wonder, let alone its 2009 Japan-only sequel.

It's one of those weird experiments that, if the DS ever was to get its own NSO library, we would like to see it added so that everyone could take it for a 10-minute spin. However, that seems about as likely as Tingle getting another game of his own, so don't get your fingers crossed for this one on Switch.

Chances that it will come to Switch: Very unlikely

Tingle's Balloon Fight DS (2007, DS)

If Rosy Rupeeland was a surprise, seeing Tingle star in a remake of an NES classic was even more of a shock. Tingle's Balloon Fight was released through Club Nintendo in Japan only and that is where it has stayed ever since.

Yes, the NES version of Balloon Fight is available to play via the NSO collection, but nobody is really asking for the Tingle version to float up to modern platforms too, are they? [Perhaps they should be! - Ed.]

Chances that it will come to Switch: Extremely unlikely

Link's Crossbow Training (2007, Wii)

Initially coming bundled with the Wii Zapper peripheral, Link's Crossbow Training is one of those titles that seems wholly at home on its target console. A first-person Zelda game seems very much like a one-and-done deal in the modern landscape of open-world gameplay and 150+ hour runtimes, but the motion controls on this one still bring us a hearty dose of nostalgia — it's a shame that the Switch's lacking accuracy in this department would make a port a nightmare to play.

Chances that it will come to Switch: Very unlikely