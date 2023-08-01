Thanks to the wonders of the Nintendo Switch Online retro games libraries (and some pretty top-notch remasters along the way), the Switch is now home to a whopping 16 different Zelda titles by our count, covering everything from Link's first outing to his latest adventures, plus remakes, remasters and spin-offs.
Most recently, Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons were added to the Switch's ever-growing Game Boy library, giving many a fan the chance to play the oft-overlooked GBC titles for the first time.
Of course, this is brilliant. The more classic games that come to modern consoles, the better. But we Zelda fans are a hungry bunch, and it wouldn't be a celebration of everything that the Switch has to offer without a mention of those Wind Waker / Twilight Princess ports that are definitely 100% probably happening.
And so, we thought that we would run down every Zelda game that is not currently available on Switch to see what the console is still missing out on.
We have decided to add Nintendo's spin-off titles into the following proceedings, too, though we have excluded those that are limited only to an optional game mode — so nope, no Navi Trackers (the extra option on Japanese and Korean releases of Four Swords Adventures on GameCube) to be found here. We have also excluded certain remakes where at least one version of the game is available on Switch. There's an argument that Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask 3D make enough changes to stand as entries of their own, but the originals' appearances on the N64 NSO library exclude them from this list.
Without further ado, let's get into those missing Links and discuss how likely they are to come to Switch...
Mainline Zelda Games
Four Swords (2002/03, Game Boy Advance)
The Switch does have A Link to the Past, this is true, but it is missing out on the multiplayer add-on that came with the game's GBA port, Four Swords. Like many of the other multiplayer-focused titles on this list (and there are a fair few) this bonus game all came down to having a group of willing Zelda fans to play it with. The limited-time DS re-release brought with it a new single-player mode, removing the link cable-induced issues of the original and showing the fun to be had with multiple Links.
This has been a tough one to get hold of in the past, so seeing it on the Switch sure would be a treat. Besides, the GBA library is already there (hint hint, Nintendo)...
Chances that it will come to Switch: Possible
The Wind Waker (2002/03, GameCube)
Despite enough rumours to fill the Hyrule Compendium three times over, we still don't have any way to play The Wind Waker on Switch. The 2013 HD remaster is one of the few Wii U titles to have not made the jump over to Nintendo's latest console, but it seems like a no-brainer, right? Either sell this on its own or bundle it together with a certain other missing GameCube title that we will get to in a minute and people would be splashing those Rupees in a heartbeat. At least, we would...
Our fingers have been crossed for an announcement of this in the run-up to every Direct for the past year now. Come on, Nintendo, we've waited long enough.
Chances that it will come to Switch: Likely
Four Swords Adventures (2004/05, GameCube)
Four Swords Adventures mightn't top anyone's list of the best Zelda games on GameCube, but it is a mighty fun time if you have the friends (and GBA/GC link cables) to play it with. The fact that this multiplayer-based game required each player to have a separate Game Boy Advance and link cable might have been its biggest downfall, but you know what could override this issue? Online co-op.