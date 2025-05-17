Namco's 1994 shmup NebulasRay is one of those games which arrived at an odd point in the history of arcade gaming. Launching many months before Rare stunned the world with the CGI sprites of Donkey Kong Country, it was one of the earliest examples of a 2D video game built around pre-rendered visuals, creating the impression of 3D depth. It was never ported to any home console, and that has only finally changed thanks to its inclusion in Hamster's Arcade Archives range—something we'd previously hoped for out loud back in 2017 when we reviewed the Namco Museum collection in Switch's debut year.
On the surface, NebulasRay is your typical futuristic vertically-scrolling shooter. You take control of the 'Fighting Ray' spaceship and face off against the sinister Master Force organisation. Your craft can equip two main weapons—a wide 'W' shot and 'G' a laser which fires forward—and picking up more of these icons powers up your selected weapon. You can also boost your craft's speed by grabbing the 'S' icons.
Secondary weapons are where the game gets a little more interesting. 'F' is a powerful four-wide shot, while 'H' is a homing laser. 'L' unleashes a lightning-style attack, while 'D' gives you a shield to protect against enemy attacks.
The catch with these secondary items is that they're time-limited; you only have them for a few seconds, and a rather irritating klaxon sounds to indicate when they're about to run out. This lends NebulasRay a unique cadence, as you'll often find that your secondary armament runs out just at the point you need it, which keeps the tension high.
Your ship also has a screen-clearing bomb attack, which is unusual in that it takes a short moment to create an impact. This means you can sometimes succumb to an enemy projectile or collision regardless—so don't rely on it to save your bacon in an intense firefight. On the plus side, death in NebulasRay doesn't mean you get pushed back to a checkpoint; you respawn instantly and have the chance to pick up a 'Full' icon to boost your firepower immediately, making things ever-so-slightly easier.
That's a good thing, too, as NebulasRay is a challenging game, even for a title that isn't technically in the 'bullet hell' sub-genre. While the difficulty is rarely on the unfair side, there are certain enemy attacks (usually executed by bosses) which require near-superhuman reflexes to avoid, so repeat play and memorisation are important.
Visually, NebulasRay's CGI graphics—one of its key selling points at launch in 1994—are both a blessing and a curse. As a result, stage design is fairly unsurprising; you've got the usual mix of asteroid belts, space stations and Earth-like worlds. It's fair to say that many pre-rendered 2D games from this period have aged very badly indeed, and while Namco's shmup can hardly be described as ugly, there are moments when it compares rather unfavourably to the likes of Taito's RayForce / Layer Section, which launched in the same year.
However, for all of its rough CGI edges, there are times when NebulasRay is visually stunning; in the outer space levels, moving your ship from left to right actually causes the star field in the background to tilt, giving the impression of 3D movement. On a later level, set in a Death Star-style trench, the sense of depth is actually quite striking as the sides of the canyon shift perspective convincingly. Likewise, some of the screen-filling bosses are animated very smoothly, making them impressive to behold.
The soundtrack, composed by Masahiro Fukuzawa and Takayuki Ishikawa, is a typical mid-'90s fusion of electro-pop and ambience that serves as a good (if not particularly memorable) backdrop to the on-screen action. However, the repetitive voice samples are low-quality and somewhat annoying, especially the squeaky female voice.
Conclusion
Ultimately, NebulasRay feels like a title that has gained cult classic status simply because so few people have actually had the opportunity to play it. It's a decent blast that's jolly good fun with an additional player, and if you limit yourself when it comes to continues, it offers a stern test for shmup fans. However, the CGI visuals date the game, and the weapon system arguably lacks the inventiveness of other titles from the same time period, such as RayForce's lock-on laser mechanic.
It's also worth noting that NebulasRay carries a premium price tag within the Arcade Archives range, retailing for (at the time of writing) $14.99 / £13.49, while the traditional price is $7.99 / £6.29. Still, if you're interested in owning a piece of coin-op history and have a soft spot for the genre, then you should definitely check this one out.
Price point is surprising, so far that has been reserved for licensed titles. NebulasRay to my knowledge is an original property.
Nope. Not in a million years am I paying over £13 for a ROM. Disgusting pricing!
I have had the NebulasRay soundtrack CD for years and years but never got to play the game until this release. I was surprised that the voice samples in the game were so crunchy and compressed, because they’re pretty clear on the soundtrack release.
Thanks for the review, definitely not a priority for me considering what's mentioned here and all the games I'd rather play before it personally (in general and also considering Arcade Archives releases/shmups specifically) - that said, glad that it's finally also on Switch!
I love how Hamster unearths a bit of arcade history for us every week and may pick up Nebulas Ray to support them (plus I love the Gundam aesthetics). It does remind me a lot of Taito’s RayForce.
I think what’s most exciting, though, is that releasing this 1994 game, with Ridge Racer on the way on Switch 2 launch day, portends that Hamster will get into more of these mid-late 90s 32-bit titles.
If only they could convince Sega to join in!
Added to the DD wishlist in wait of a future price drop!
Very happy to see NebulasRay finally get ported and Hamster is always great, but I do wonder why this is so high priced. Was it Namco wanting more from this licensing agreement? Was it Hamster setting a new price for future ACA releases because of inflation? And is their future releases going to have the same? Hopefully not because $15 for Ridge Racer 1 is gonna be steep.
Downloaded it yesterday. It’s not essential, but it is a fun throwback to a bygone era. Also, kinda crazy that Namco released this a year AFTER Ridge Racer.
The pricing is crazy. I essentially avoid things like the capcom collections because I like the individual icons on my menu screen. But this is like half of the capcom fighting collection which will eventually go on sale.
For reference sake I have like 60 of these games. But I can’t support this price. But I will for 3d classics like ridge racer.
Nice review. Schmup lover. Will wait for price drop
What exactly makes this game so special that it warrants the increased price? Don't get me wrong it looks good, but what sets it apart from the numerous other comparable shmups available via AA for the standard price?
I wish Nintendo had Achievements. I usually get these over PlayStation because the Achievements give me a sense of completion. Not to mention Arcade Archives is cool in making the Achivements obtainable, that's usually another incentive to enjoy these classics on a paid platform.
Great to see a new Arcade Archives review after forever.
Just let me be that guy for once: I still consider it arcade only, after all it's emulation.
Anyway, they do know what they are selling, but I hope this premium price thing doesn't become a trend. Mazinger Z had the licensing excuse, but the technical one... I don't know. Arcade Archives has enough haters for the reasonable 6.99 price, 14.99 certainly is not going to attract any new audience.
The people complaining about the price seem to forget that Hamster isn't a big company and that they do these releases on a weekly basis. The price increase could be because Nebulas Ray is a 32-bit game and require more work to port. Honestly I'd give them my money over a lot of other companies
@Dimey Well, it beats buying a very expensive arcade board and getting it working. It's not cheap, but the price doesn't seem that unreasonable.
Can’t wait to pick this up!
Hey Damien, it should be noted that for the 1st time ever an ACA release has no display options for smoothing filter and scanlines.
Pretty important information that I find very odd hasn’t been highlighted in the review, considering that for many shmups/retro junkies it’s a deal-breaker. Contacted Hamster’s support about it but haven’t gotten a reply
@DashKappei
Is it a deal breaker for you? I don't normally have scanlines on
@Willo567 yeah if I had known before buying it. Scanlines and smoothing filter are both very important to display a better looking image on modern displays. (not much of a fan of the latter but I can see its useful on a case by case). CRT’s scanlines were used by graphics artists of these games as if they were a “pencil outline” to give the sprites more details and a more cohesive look and for this reason their presence in modern re-releases is very important.
I have long been wanting the ACA games to be more focused on the 90's. Glad to see that seems to be happening.
