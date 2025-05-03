Ready for better, brighter weather (at least in the northern hemisphere) and eShop Selects? Us too!

Admittedly, our eyes are firmly set on the near future. The Nintendo Switch 2 is just over a month away, and that means a whole slew of big, new games are waiting for us. It's safe to say, things are busy here.

But that doesn't mean there aren't any video games to play right now. Admittedly, April was a pretty quiet month for us in terms of reviews, so this is a Nintendo Life Lite edition of eShop Selects. That doesn't mean the below games were the only games that came out on the eShop — you lovely folks have told us about some of those in our bi-annual Games We Missed feature.