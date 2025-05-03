eShop Selects April 2025
Ready for better, brighter weather (at least in the northern hemisphere) and eShop Selects? Us too!

Admittedly, our eyes are firmly set on the near future. The Nintendo Switch 2 is just over a month away, and that means a whole slew of big, new games are waiting for us. It's safe to say, things are busy here.

But that doesn't mean there aren't any video games to play right now. Admittedly, April was a pretty quiet month for us in terms of reviews, so this is a Nintendo Life Lite edition of eShop Selects. That doesn't mean the below games were the only games that came out on the eShop — you lovely folks have told us about some of those in our bi-annual Games We Missed feature.

Even with just three games up for contention for April, we kept things consistent in terms of the voting process — NL staff and contributors voted for their favourite eShop games from the ones we've reviewed, and then we rank them based on the number of votes.

Let's just dive in then, shall we?

3rd Place - Croc﻿: Legend of the Gobbos

There's something very amusing to us about Argonaut Games rereleasing its PS1 platformer Croc: Legend of the Gobbos on Switch the same day as the Switch 2 got its big Direct. But people love this game, and it has a dedicated fanbase, which is why it's back in the first place. And this is a real nostalgia trip.

Croc has never been more accessible, ands the new control scheme, brighter visuals, and the museum make this the best way to play this oft-forgotten platformer. It's a charming time, even if it's not the absolute best, hence the 7/10 score we awarded it. So, Croc GBA next?

2nd Place - Rusty Rabbit

Another month, another Metroidvania. But bear with us for a second, because Rusty Rabbit is pretty fun! While it may look more complex on paper, thanks to its ridiculous premise, this is an action platformer about a rabbit and robot with upgradable weapons and fun exploration. The mining is the star here, but the combat is pretty serviceable, too.

it is all a bit too familiar, and the game may not entirely live up to its bonkers ideas, but this is another solid Metroidvania, and the only one in the genre starring a very grumpy rabbit. It's a 7/10 from us.

1st Place - I, Robot

When Jeff Minter and Atari team up, we listen. I, Robot is the next game in the duo's collaborations, following on from the excellent Akka Arrh, ad we loved this one just as much as the previous collaboration.

Dave Theurer's 1984 arcade title has been brought back to psychedelic life from the team at Llamasoft. In your attempts to escape the gaze of the big eye, you'll be hiding and flipping tiles to make your way through stages. It's a pretty unique premise for an arcade title, and while it's one of the weirdest, it's also one of the most engrossing once it hooks you in.

That's why Llamasoft's I, Robot is April 2025's eShop Selects winner, and why we scored it an 8/10 in our review. If you're a retro fan, this is a must-play.

Do you agree with our ranking? Tell us about your favourite eShop releases of last month by voting in our poll and sharing your thoughts in the comments.

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets three points, second choice gets two points, and third choice gets one point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.