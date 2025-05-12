The first Please, Touch The Artwork was a stylish puzzler inspired by Piet Mondrian and De Styjl, the Dutch abstract art movement that reached its height around a century ago. We enjoyed Belgian dev Thomas Waterzooi's cracking little curio immensely back in 2022, and this follow-up (which has been available elsewhere since February 2024) focuses on Belgian painter James Ensor. It's a decidedly simpler composition, but one that carries through the first game's humour and low-stakes, gallery vibes.

Described in the PR blurb as "'Where’s Waldo' meets Modern Art", there's a touch of Python in the animation and sound effects of this "cosy hidden-object adventure". Split into six short chapters, you control a well-attired, genteel skeleton risen from the grave to wander Ensor's paintings collecting items at the behest of the artist's subjects.

Each canvas hides everyday objects (whisky glasses, crucifixes, cats, matchsticks, regular sticks, shellfish, you name it). Simply tap on the characters, move from painting to painting fetching the items they request, return to them and open up a fresh path to new paintings - and, eventually, the exit.

From the off, the extremely gentle challenge is framed with the extremely gentle plinking of Erik Satie's Gymnopédie No.1, and the classical soundtrack carries that tone throughout the hour it'll take to wander the entire gallery. For puzzle fans, we're talking spot-the-difference levels of difficulty here (there's literally a spot-the-difference painting), so anybody who's not on board with Waterzooi's zeal for the surreal and the ultra-sedate tone should move on immediately. Even if you don't tap the ever-present hint button at the top of the screen (which you can disable in the settings), it won't turn red until you've found every item in a given painting.

Damaged canvases must be repaired by stretching gauze between set points without retracing previous lines. It's simple stuff but satisfying, whether you use the touchscreen or the left stick (we used a Pro Controller most of the time).

Beyond that...well, there's really nothing beyond that. To describe specific elements would be to rob a fleeting game of a charming moment. If the screenshots here and the idea of a little, animated art-venture with Gilliam-style animation and silly sound effects appeals, you'll enjoy yourself. As with the first game, getting upset about the length would miss the point (the developer posted a 43-minute walkthrough back when the game first released); this is another pleasant palate-cleanser - or should that be palette-cleanser?

Mechanically, the Where's Wally (sorry, we're British)-style gameplay is extremely simple and Please, Touch The Artwork 2 is a shallower experience compared with the first game. Then again, we weren't familiar with Ensor and his work beforehand; reading up after wrapping up made us want to speedrun the game again with fresh context. You needn't deep-dive into his entire oeuvre - a quick scan through Ensor's Wikipedia page will help you better appreciate the themes here.

Still, residual goodwill from the original helped us overlook the mechanical simplicity this time. We're keen to see Waterzooi stretch himself on his next gallery jaunt, but we'd recommend getting your hands on this one regardless.