Thank goodness January is over, right?
January 2025 felt like the longest month ever — thankfully, we're here to brighten your day with our first eShop Selects for the year.
We're starting things fresh for 2025 and going back to basics — focusing on the games we've reviewed. The winners are voted for by Nintendo Life staff and contributors, who pick their top three from the eShop games listed below.
Before we dive into what has been a surprisingly packed January for the eShop, let's look back at our final Readers' Choice winner: the adorable Quilts & Cats of Calico. Based on the board game of the same name, you have to make lovely quilts for the cosy cats. It can be played solo or with up to three friends, so it's the perfect cosy party game.
While we wait for more details on the Switch 2, there are plenty of games to get lost in. So let us indulge you on the very best eShop releases in January...