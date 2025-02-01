We're well and truly into 2025 now, and we've finally got official word that Switch 2 exists and is coming this year. So that means Switch 1 is dead, right?

Wrong! Looking at the schedule, the original Switch has plenty of life in it yet. We've rounded up our regular selection of games and accessories heading to shop shelves over the coming weeks.

Below we've picked out some particular highlights, plus loads of other games and Switch accessories launching soon. Take a scroll and see what grabs you.

Civilization VII - 11th February

Civ 6 proved that Switch could handle the might of Meier, but Sid Meier's Civilization VII is bringing the series back to Nintendo's console on 11th February, and it's looking good.

In Civilization VII, your strategic decisions shape the unique cultural lineage of your evolving empire. Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history and steer the course of your story by choosing a new civilization to represent your empire in each Age of human advancement.

A little compilation of Konami's classic PS1 RPGs, we've got high hopes for this duo when they finally land on Switch in the first week of March

The Suikoden Series began its journey in 1995 and quickly gained popularity as KONAMI's original RPG series, releasing a total of 11 titles including spin-offs. Each installment of the game featured new locations and unique characters, thoughtfully woven together storylines, and more than 108 charming allies to tell a wartime story full of grandeur.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - 20th March

Finally, rounding things out towards the end of March, one of the big final Wii U ports that we've been dreaming would make the jump since 2017. Switch is a Xenoblade machine and we're very excited to see this one added to the lineup.

The year is 2054. Earth has been destroyed by an intergalactic war between two alien races, and humanity is on the brink of annihilation. A small number of survivors, aboard the USS White Whale, crash land on the vast and untamed planet Mira.

Now, it falls to you, as a member of BLADE, to help bring humanity back from the edge of extinction…with the aid of giant, pilotable robots called Skells!

The visually enhanced edition of this open-world RPG contains newly added story elements and more.

As well as those picks above, there are plenty more Switch retail games launching in the next couple of months.

