Video games, huh? There's just so many of them. Every single month hidden gems slip through our fingers, while other times, we're drowning in so many special titles that we don't have time to dig through everything.

Regular readers will know that every six months or so, we'll reach out and ask you to shine a light on some Switch gems that we missed or that you think deserve some time in the spotlight — called 'Games We Missed' or 'Reader Recommendations'. And you'll also know that we put together a monthly Nintendo Life-voted list, Nintendo eShop Selects, where we vote for our favourite eShop games from the titles we've reviewed.

Don't worry, those aren't going away, but with the latter, we've decided to take some inspiration from the former and hear from you lovely lot on your favourite eShop game that we didn't manage to review. Towards the end of each month, we'll post a poll and we'll feature the reader-picked winner to stand alongside our monthly eShop Selects staff picks.

So, if you think Arcade Archives Rainbow Islands, Grotto, Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic, Anomaly Agent, or Legend of Grimrock deserve some recognition, this is the place to shout about them.

So, how does it work? Let's run down some rules...

In the monthly poll, you can vote only for Switch eShop games that weren't reviewed by Nintendo Life. So, Lil' Guardsman is not available (we reviewed it — very well, we might add), nor is like UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes (because it got a physical release). You can only vote for one game, so choose wisely! The poll will be open until the nearest Friday — so, for instance, today's poll is open until Friday 2nd February 2024 at 6pm GMT / 1pm ET. We'll count the votes and the game with the most nominations will be highlighted in our next Nintendo eShop Selects post, which will go up over the following weekend.

Alrighty, then. With all of the boring bits out of the way, it's time to throw your favourites our way and tell us what gems we've missed in January 2024. Note that we are working on a review of GRIME Definitive Edition, so while we make our way through that, it is eligible.

You can vote for your favourite by typing in the name of the game below. As long as it's in our database, it should pop up. You can check a full list of the January 2024 Switch eShop releases here.

Then make sure you pop back at the weekend to find out the results of the Reader's Choice!