Nintendo eShop Selects - December 2023

Happy New Year lovely readers! It's 2024, and with another fantastic year of Switch (and maybe Switch 2?) gaming ahead of us, we need to stop, think, and have one last look back at 2023 with eShop Selects this month!

December is usually a quiet month for game releases as publishers and developers make way for the holidays and take a well-earned rest. That doesn't mean nothing dropped on the eShop, of course. We're here to run down the best of December's eShop offerings.

Not only that, but we want to highlight every eShop Selects winner from 2024. But before we do that, let's dive into December 2023's highlights!

Honourable Mentions

Now, onto December, then. Even though it's been a quiet month, it hasn't exactly been lacking in quality. Alongside an acclaimed indie release, we got a few surprise remasters, a long-awaited indie, and a free-to-play MMO. Before we look at the top three, here are the final honourable mentions of 2023: