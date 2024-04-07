Spring has sprung, and so has the next edition of eShop Selects.

This time, we're looking at the best hidden gems — as voted for by Nintendo Life staff — alongside a separate poll for the Reader's Choice for March's eShop releases. You'll see the winner of the latter at the bottom of the article.

We've been trialling the Readers' Choice for a few months now, and for April's eShop Selects, we'll be changing how we release the Readers' Choice vote. Instead, we'll be sharing the poll alongside the eShop Selects post instead of beforehand.

Aaaanyway, let's spring into action, shall we?

Honourable mentions

We've had reviews growing out of our ears this month despite it being a "quieter" one. What is a quiet release month in 2024, eh? We included games we scored 7/10 or above in the staff poll this time around; here's what didn't quite make the top three.

Nintendo Life's honourable mentions



eShop Selects Reader's Choice Winner (March 2024)

WINNER: Death Trick: Double Blind

Lots and lots of games got your votes this month, but the clear winner of the Readers' Choice poll is a game that featured in an Indie World Showcase last year — Death Trick: Double Blind. Winning with 17% of the votes, Death Trick sees you swapping between two different perspectives to help solve a mystery at the circus.

Lots of other games tied for second place — a couple of rereleases among the pack — but the two that stood our are two hits that are both on Steam and have proven a hit with readers.

Reader's honourable mentions

< Nintendo eShop Selects - February 2024

What was your favourite eShop game last month? Berserk Boy (Switch eShop) Death Trick: Double Blind (Switch eShop) Dungeon Drafters (Switch eShop) Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends (Switch eShop) Krimson (Switch eShop) Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story (Switch eShop) New Star GP (Switch eShop) Open Roads (Switch eShop) Otxo (Switch eShop) Pepper Grinder (Switch eShop) Rebel Transmute (Switch eShop) Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (Switch eShop) Top Racer Collection (Switch eShop) Something else (comment below!) What was your favourite eShop game last month? (21 votes) Berserk Boy (Switch eShop) 14 % Death Trick: Double Blind (Switch eShop) 5 % Dungeon Drafters (Switch eShop) 0% Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends (Switch eShop) 0% Krimson (Switch eShop) 0% Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story (Switch eShop) 10 % New Star GP (Switch eShop) 10 % Open Roads (Switch eShop) 0% Otxo (Switch eShop) 0% Pepper Grinder (Switch eShop) 38 % Rebel Transmute (Switch eShop) 0% Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (Switch eShop) 10 % Top Racer Collection (Switch eShop) 0% Something else (comment below!) 14 %

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets 3 points, second choice gets 2 points, and third choice gets 1 point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.