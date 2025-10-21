This week, London will be treated to its very first pop-up Nintendo Store, making all of us UK Mario fans clutch our wallets in fear.

The shop opens to the public tomorrow (22nd October) in the Shepherd's Bush Westfield London Shopping Centre, where it will be stocking its sweet merch until 16th November. Those hoping to visit before 26th Oct will need to book a ticket to attend, but you'll be able to rock up as usual after this date — just expect some good old-fashioned queuing!

Before the doors officially open, we have been lucky enough to get a sneak peek at the store and see some of the wonderful goodies within. Keen to give all those hoping to attend in the coming weeks a heads up on what you can expect, we've assembled the following merch gallery, so you can start to prep those wishlists.

You might recognise some of the following pieces if you've spent much time browsing the Japanese Nintendo stock online, but this gives us a good chance to get our hands on it without booking a flight to Tokyo...

Let's start with some clothing, perfect for DK enthusiasts and Nintendo all-rounders alike:

There's home decor featuring the likes of Pikmin and Splatoon:

It couldn't be a Nintendo Store without plushies galore:

Some particularly neat figures of the statues found in the flagship Nintendo Stores in the US and Japan:

Plenty of Switch 2 merch and amiibo — you know, for those who haven't seen one yet...

And finally, the checkout, where bank balances weep into their exclusive pop-up store London tote bags

We should note that there's no guarantee all of this merchandise will be on the shelves if you visit the pop-up later in its run — if there's one thing we've learnt about exclusive merch, it's that it sells out fast. That said, the store will be sticking around for a good while, so there's still plenty of time to visit if you find yourself in the big city.