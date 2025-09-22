London is no stranger to a Pokémon pop-up shop these days, and The Pokémon Company has today announced that we can expect to see another one hit the capital city next year. In the Natural History Museum, no less!

From 26th January to 22nd March 2026, the museum's Cranbourne Boutique shop will be getting a Pokémon twist, stocking exclusive collaboration products including clothing, plushies, accessories and more. Many of these products have been made specifically for the collaboration, so expect to see more than a little historical flair in their designs.

Of course, this is a Pokémon pop-up that we're talking about here, so the event will be ticketed. You'll be able to pick up a free ticket to the shop from the Natural History Museum website from 1st October, and you can register for the priority list right now.

Products from the Pokémon x NHM collection will also be available via the museum's online store, and a selection will be added to the official Pokémon Center UK website in January.

It may not be a Pokémon Center, as such, but we're always excited to see more Pokémon shopping opportunities come to Europe. Let's just hope that things go a little smoother than they did in the Louvre back in 2023.