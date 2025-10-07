After announcing its existence last month, Nintendo has today opened ticket reservations for the UK's first Nintendo Store Pop-Up.

The store will appear on the ground floor of the Shepherd's Bush Westfield London Shopping Centre, and will be sticking around from 22nd October - 16th November.

Those hoping to attend between the 22nd and the 26th will need to register for a free ticket via the Nintendo Events website (all those going from 27th onwards will not need to book in advance). The site is now live, with hour-long time slots available on all five opening days.

You'll need to be signed into a Nintendo Account to register for a free ticket, and if previous Pokémon Center pop-ups are anything to go by, we'd recommend getting in there fast.





The London pop-up will stock an extensive range of merch, including some exclusive pieces that are only available in the permanent stores in Japan.