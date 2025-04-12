Most Wanted Switch 2 Games
Image: Nintendo

Last weekend, following the blowout of Switch 2 news with the Direct, we asked you which Switch 2 launch games you were wishlisting.

Looking specifically at the launch lineup and Nintendo's first-party slate thereafter, we were interested to take the temperature not only for the big games (no surprises that there's a lot of excitement for MK and DK!), but also the smaller titles.

Using our site tools to pick between '+ Want', '? Maybe', and '! Nope!', over a thousand of you responded — a solid sample size to gauge interest and get a decent overview of the Nintendo-loving public's reaction to the Switch 2 software suite. Not everybody logged a response for every game, but the percentages here are illuminating.

We've picked out the highlights (and lowlights) with three separate tables below. We begin with the category that has you the most excited...

Most Wanted Switch 2 Launch Games

First up, let's take a look at the games you'll be insta-buying, given the chance:

Game % who 'Want' it
Mario Kart World 82%
Donkey Kong Bananza 70%
Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics 56%
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 39%
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 35%
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition 18%
Fast Fusion 14%
Deltarune / Split Fiction
 13%
Street Fighter VI: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition / Yakuza 0: Director's Cut 11%
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour 10%

Surprising absolutely nobody, it's Mario Kart of the Wild which has the most people slamming that 'Want!' button. Seems like Nintendo might know what it's doing with that $80 price tag. DK isn't far behind, though, and we're heartened to see such strong interest in the GC games.

BOTW and TOTK are known quantities but naturally popular, though that third-party drop-off with Cyberpunk is interesting to see. And well done to Fast Fusion for holding its own with the big guns - we're eager to see more of that from Shin'en.

In terms of Nintendo's post-launch lineup (what's announced of it, at least), it's Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (63%), Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World (breathe... 34%), and Kirby Air Riders (34%) that you're most jazzed about right now.

Most Wanted Switch 2 Games
People are interested in Mario Kart? Whodathunkit — Image: Nintendo

Most Wait-and-See Switch 2 Launch Games

Then there are the games in the 'Maybe' category. Whether they just need to see some more or the games are being pushed out of the wishlist by the bigger dogs, here are the Switch 2 launch games NL readers are on the fence about:

Game % who said 'Maybe'
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
 25%
Fast Fusion / Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
 23%
Split Fiction / Yakuza 0: Director's Cut 22%
Deltarune / Street Fighter VI: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition / Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster / Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition
 19%
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 18%
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition / Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition / Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess / Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
 17%
Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer 15%
Hogwarts Legacy 14%
Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics 13%
Donkey Kong Bananza 11%

Loads of games scoring the same percentage of 'Not Sure's here. Perhaps people are waiting on the technical breakdown for Cyberpunk, still wary of that game's rocky launch back in 2020 and wondering how Switch 2 can possibly handle it.

Otherwise, there are some distinct 'waiting for the reviews' and 'waiting for my first post-launch payday' vibes around a lot of these, which is totally understandable, especially for ports of games available elsewhere that you might even have on your current Switch.

Outside of the launch titles, it was Kirby Air Riders (29%), Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (okay, these names are just stupid... 24%), and both Drag x Drive and Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World (23% each) which elicited the most uncertainty from Nintendo's post-launch day lineup.

Most Wanted Switch 2 Games
This one's got a lot to prove — Image: CD Projekt Red

Most 'Unwanted' Switch 2 Launch Games

Oof. And finally here are the 10 games that our readers are least interested in at the time of writing:

Game % who said 'Nah, you're alright'
Survival Kids
 64%
Fortnite
 63%
NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION Awakening Complete Edition
 60%
Hogwarts Legacy
 55%
Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer / Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
 52%
Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition / Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S 51%
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
 50%
Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster / Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
 49%
Deltarune 45%
Yakuza 0: Director's Cut 44%

A few surprises there, especially poor Hitman and Riiiidge Racer. Several of these games are already on Switch, so there's no doubt a 'known quantity' factor. Some more niche, genre entries like Nobunaga and Civ have passionate fans but lack the wide appeal of, say, a Mario Kart. You could say the same for Deltarune, so you obviously want to take these with a pinch of salt.

Survival Kids, as intellectually intriguing as a remake of a GBC game might be, probably isn't the Switch 2 launch title gamers wanted to see from a company with Konami's catalogue. Elsewhere, the backlash that Welcome Tour isn't a pack-in seems to be evident here, too. Interesting to see it creep onto the Most Wanted list at the very bottom, though!

And unsurprisingly, it's Drag x Drive which tops the post-launch list of least loved first-party Switch 2 games. As we said in our preview, it comes across poorly in screenshots, but we really enjoyed our time with it. If a game ever needed a free eShop demo, it's that one!

Most Wanted Switch 2 Games
Metal Gear it ain't — Image: Konami

Aaand that wraps things up. Many thanks to everyone who responded and contributed to the stats! Any surprises in the data there? Let us know in the usual place.