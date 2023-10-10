As we hurtle towards Holiday season, we can all agree that 2023 has been an incredibly strong year in terms of the number of quality games hitting the Switch eShop on a weekly basis. Last month alone, we published 34 reviews in 30 days, and we could have easily doubled that number based on the sheer amount of interesting-looking Switch software.
But, alas, resources are finite and inevitably we aren't able to play and review everything we'd like to here at Nintendo Life. So, every six months or so we put out a call to our lovely community of readers to highlight gems that passed us by. Back in April, in Part 6 of our Reader Recommendations series, you highlighted 22 eShop gems, including Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon's Fist, Floppy Knights, and Terror of Hemasaurus.
So, once again, if there are any Switch games we haven't reviewed that you think deserve some love, send us your recommendations (under 100 words, full guidelines below) and we'll highlight the most promising in Part 7 of this showcase series. To be clear, we won't be reviewing these games — it's simply an opportunity to dig up deserving titles that got buried in 2023's software avalanche and shine a spotlight on them.
If you want to know how you can participate, read the guidelines on how to send your recommendations to us below — make sure you go through them carefully if you want to see your entries included in the feature:
Submission guidelines
- 100-word limit - Keep it brief! A history of the genre and deep-dive into every mechanic is unnecessary. Concentrate on what the game is about, what sets it apart from other games, and why you enjoyed it.
- One entry per game - Feel free to send your thoughts on multiple games, but there's no need to duplicate.
- Choose only games that we haven't reviewed on the site - To check if a Nintendo Life review exists, simply type the name of the game into the search box at the very top of the page (look for the magnifying glass icon in the top left corner) and click on the game page that appears. If there's no review, and it doesn't appear in a previous Reader Recommendations feature (which will also appear on the game page if it exists), you're good to go!
How to send a recommendation
- Head to Nintendo Life's Contact page and select the subject "Switch eShop Hidden Gems" from the drop-down menu (it's already done for you in the link above). Type your name, email, and beautifully crafted message into the appropriate box, hit send, and Bob's your uncle!
If you've got any questions on the format, feel free to ask in the comments section below. And if you don't feel comfortable sending a full-blown recommendation, you can drop suggestions for games you'd like to see highlighted, too.
Remember, we won't be reviewing these games, but we're still eager to shine a light on some gems we've missed. We're looking forward to seeing what you recommend!
Comments 10
I have someone friended on switch that plays the most random games I have ever heard.
He plays "Hooligan simulator-San gangster Andereas fight for city, battle", "Max reckoning- A criminal theft story with shooter and quest" and I kid you not "Crypto mining simulator-trading strategy tycoon game"
He plays a couple more like that but I spared you guys lol.
@GalaxicGlobe
I know the stuff you're talking about. They're asset-flip games that often plague Android on the Google Play store, and use titles designed to catch as many keywords in search terms as possible in Mockbuster fashion.
@RupeeClock Yep I just call it "The mobile ad games"
I was surprised to see them on switch though, the closest thing I had seen like that was "4 play rubber ducky game" for 99 cents.
For a Vast Future
Sorry NL, I don't feel like writing a submission lol.
@GalaxicGlobe Oof, we’ve looked at those before. Rest assured that any recommendations for those will get filed where they belong. 🚽
@dartmonkey Maybe he read Nintendo life and then bought them to try them out himself!!
@GalaxicGlobe hahaha all those games are made by the same dev. My friends n I look for their titles all week just to laugh at them. Another one is "Mudness offroad car simulator - 4x4 Racing Games Driving, parking, battle, tuning 2022 SIM kart". It looks like they're just trying to hit key words 😂
@GalaxicGlobe Ha, I hope not, but each to their own!
@Ejadaddy Maybe your the one I have friended...imagine if it was lol
Finally, the few of us that have been shilling Gravity Circuit will likely be able to have some peace
