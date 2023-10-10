As we hurtle towards Holiday season, we can all agree that 2023 has been an incredibly strong year in terms of the number of quality games hitting the Switch eShop on a weekly basis. Last month alone, we published 34 reviews in 30 days, and we could have easily doubled that number based on the sheer amount of interesting-looking Switch software.

But, alas, resources are finite and inevitably we aren't able to play and review everything we'd like to here at Nintendo Life. So, every six months or so we put out a call to our lovely community of readers to highlight gems that passed us by. Back in April, in Part 6 of our Reader Recommendations series, you highlighted 22 eShop gems, including Xiaomei and the Flame Dragon's Fist, Floppy Knights, and Terror of Hemasaurus.

So, once again, if there are any Switch games we haven't reviewed that you think deserve some love, send us your recommendations (under 100 words, full guidelines below) and we'll highlight the most promising in Part 7 of this showcase series. To be clear, we won't be reviewing these games — it's simply an opportunity to dig up deserving titles that got buried in 2023's software avalanche and shine a spotlight on them.

If you want to know how you can participate, read the guidelines on how to send your recommendations to us below — make sure you go through them carefully if you want to see your entries included in the feature:

Submission guidelines

100-word limit - Keep it brief! A history of the genre and deep-dive into every mechanic is unnecessary. Concentrate on what the game is about, what sets it apart from other games, and why you enjoyed it.

- Keep it brief! A history of the genre and deep-dive into every mechanic is unnecessary. Concentrate on what the game is about, what sets it apart from other games, and why you enjoyed it. One entry per game - Feel free to send your thoughts on multiple games, but there's no need to duplicate.

- Feel free to send your thoughts on multiple games, but there's no need to duplicate. Choose only games that we haven't reviewed on the site - To check if a Nintendo Life review exists, simply type the name of the game into the search box at the very top of the page (look for the magnifying glass icon in the top left corner) and click on the game page that appears. If there's no review, and it doesn't appear in a previous Reader Recommendations feature (which will also appear on the game page if it exists), you're good to go!

How to send a recommendation

Head to Nintendo Life's Contact page and select the subject "Switch eShop Hidden Gems" from the drop-down menu (it's already done for you in the link above). Type your name, email, and beautifully crafted message into the appropriate box, hit send, and Bob's your uncle!

If you've got any questions on the format, feel free to ask in the comments section below. And if you don't feel comfortable sending a full-blown recommendation, you can drop suggestions for games you'd like to see highlighted, too.

Remember, we won't be reviewing these games, but we're still eager to shine a light on some gems we've missed. We're looking forward to seeing what you recommend!