Let's see who's in command for this reconnaissance mission before we get down to the debrief:

Capt. Jim Norman - veteran , Snappy to be here

, Snappy to be here Cmdr. Alana Hagues - veteran , Snap to it

, Snap to it Ens. Ollie Reynolds - recruit , Snappin' on the job

, Snappin' on the job Ens. Gavin Lane - recruit, Just snapped

JIM: Thank you for your assistance with the Switch 2 meteorite shower, team. I believe all systems should be back online and running as usual again. Are we all accounted for?

ALANA: Hanging in there, sir!

OLLIE: S’up!

GAVIN: I am functioning within normal parameters, sir. *twitches*

JIM: Much as I expected. The starboard impulse engine is still a little iffy, but it should be enough to get us to our next location: Pokémon Snap. A quick debrief before we disembark. Commander Hagues, this is not your first rodeo in the Snap system, is it not?

ALANA: That’s correct, Captain. I’m a pretty adept Pokémon photographer, having started when I was a wee lass. I’ve probably been here about four or five times, and also gone slightly further to the New-er system, as well. It’s always a lovely time revisiting these systems, and a good shot of joy we need right now.

JIM: Quite right, Hagues, quite right. There will be plenty of time to touch on this so-called ‘New-er’ entry point in a while, but Ensigns Reynolds and Lane, neither of you are quite as well travelled as our companion, correct?

GAVIN: It’s my first time. I’m familiar with the locals but I’ve never captured images of them.

OLLIE: Yes sir, this is my first time too, sire! Apologies, sir! Forgive me!

JIM: I will consider granting forgiveness in due course. Perhaps we should start with the big picture (apologies), then. Pokémon Snap took our classic monster-catching format in a brave new direction — from battling to photographing. How did we all find this time around the track (first or 20th)?

ALANA: I’ll be honest, captain, it took a minute to readjust to the inverted controls – even with my shiny new N64 controller. But once I settled it, it was like putting on my favourite pair of socks. Very cosy and cute, a little simple, but I knew immediately what I was doing and proceeded to… well, proceed to snap as many good photos as possible. The Beach is a nice place to start, too.

GAVIN: Oh man, the stick was the first thing I changed. I full-on Abe Simpson-ed into the first level before grabbing my hat and getting out of there into the Options! I just couldn’t hit anything with the default setup. Sorry, snap anything.

JIM: I, too, will confess that it took me a few turns around to track to get my eye in again. I have never played with the controls non-inverted — something about the nostalgia of the whole thing for me, I guess — but my first few albums to Professor Oak were mainly blurred snaps of the sky or sand.

While the rest of us seemingly warmed to the experience, I understand you are not quite as ‘up’ on the whole appeal, Reynolds?

OLLIE: Beg y’pardon, sir, but this game is a bit naff. I do understand how it could have appealed back in the day, but in the year of our lord 2025, it just didn’t work for me. And I love inverted controls! It’s the correct way to play anything first-person, and I’ll not hear any different. That said, it’s just… just… no. I like the fact that I actually know what the Pokémon are, but man alive, it was boring. Sorry, sir.

JIM: Hm, that request for forgiveness is hanging by a fine thread, Reynolds. Perhaps we should move things away from the bigger picture and talk about some of the finer details. I agree, Commander, that the Beach is a wonderful place to start, but I appreciated the variety in the level, sorry, ‘course’ structure even more this time. Does anyone have any standout locales?

GAVIN: I liked the river rides as it made more sense to me than being stuck on a random railroad along the beach. The vehicle you’re in is a bit handy, though - what’s it called?

JIM: That would be the Zero-One, if I’m not mistaken. Part off-roader, part boat, part hovercar?

GAVIN: We should get one for the ship. Anyhow, I only managed to get to the Valley (it looks like there’s a slot for one more course on the menu?), but I enjoyed them all. I did think the visuals would have benefitted from a CRT display. I love the sharp edges and textures of this era, but the NSO app really needs an optional filter; they’re rarely perfect but give an idea at least of how this would have looked to anyone playing a quarter-century ago.

ALANA: Yes, I agree with Ensign Lane. The camera is… a little blurry, so I think a better way to develop the snaps (a CRT) would be ideal. You cannot help the NSO Expansion Pack portal. I too like the Valley stage, but my favourite is the Volcano, for the very simple reason that it has a lot of my favourite Pokémon in it, like Vulpix, Arcanine, Charmander, Rapidash… it’s just a fun little course. Fewer gimmicks than the Cave or the Tunnel, but I can’t resist tempting the Magmar into fights.

OLLIE: I did like the Volcano level too, actually. It made me realise the sheer size of Magmar. Why is it so big?! I also loved the surprise when Moltres bursts out of the egg and flies around. It’s cool. But I did also enjoy chucking apples at Electabuzz in the tunnel and making it go “Bwaaaah!”

JIM: Once you cotton onto the fact that, generally speaking, ‘chucking apples = good pose’, there’s nothing stopping you from pelting every unlucky ‘mon in your path. I appreciated how the game increasingly becomes about interaction the more it goes on. Snapping good pics is the primary objective, of course, but the later stages become all about how and when you move a Pokémon to make something else happen, the Magikarp evolution in the Valley being a particular high point for me.

ALANA: There are a few sneaky requirements that need you to take multiple shots of the same ‘mon to get them in a good position. I remember on my first visit how much I stressed over getting good photo of Lapras, and all it took was good observation and a few snaps along the way. Then I got three at once, close up. Lapras has always been a favourite, so that was delightful. In the Tunnel, you have to do the same with Diglett to get Dugtrio. And you get a hint for that by hitting those Electabuzz with apples. It’s fun and, for some reason, encourages animal cruelty.

GAVIN: *furiously making notes on his PADD*

JIM: While we’re on the topic of seeing the creatures in action, I was struck this time about just how few of them there are on display — only 63 of the original 151 are present and correct. The entire game can be played to completion in just a handful of hours. Was its size a particular concern for anyone here, or is it a case of ‘the shorter, the sweeter’ with something like this?

OLLIE: I couldn’t wait for it to be over! Nah, I jest. I do appreciate its brevity, though. Any longer and I don’t think I’d have stuck with it.

ALANA: I do not recommend the New version, then!

JIM: You beat me to my final point there, Commander. Before we wrap things up completely, how did returning to the original game feel having experienced the Switch entry? Did it feel like a step back, or was there a certain charm to seeing it in its simplest form?

ALANA: There’s certainly some charm revisiting Snap, and I adore New, but I do find the Switch game too long and grindy. That said, 63 Pokémon in Snap is less than half of Gen 1’s roster – there’s no Raichu, no Oddish, no Ponyta, no Dragonair... but Dratini and Dragonite are here? None of the Eeveelutions make the roster, either.

So I think Snap was a very good proof of concept, and I like it, but it certainly feels ‘light’, even by the ‘90s standards.

GAVIN: As a game to dive into this week, this was absolutely perfect - it was exactly what I was looking for and although I never played it before, 64-bit is my comfort blanket. Oak's evaluations felt a bit random but I really enjoyed myself. If I’d paid 60 or 70 quid for this back in the day, though, I might have been peeved it didn’t have the full 151.

OLLIE: The OG Dexit! Anyway. Yeah… I won’t be playing the ‘New’ one.

JIM: While I would suggest we all go through and see our current Snapventure to the end (the last level is great, Lane), it looks like Chief Doolan down in the engine room has got that starboard impulse back up and running, so it’s about time to start thinking about our next mission.

Ensign Reynolds, I have kept the Captain’s Seat nice and warm, so it’s primed for your guidance. Where are we off to next?

OLLIE: Sir, I thought we might like to travel to the delightful Shadow Moses Island in Konami’s seminal classic, Metal Gear Solid!

JIM: Now there’s a double bill! I look forward to it. Buckle up, crew.

Pokémon Snap - Recruit Report

