Super Mario RPG
Image: Nintendo Life

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars on the SNES is hugely important for many reasons. We would've been happy to see it get a simple rerelease on Nintendo Switch Online, but Nintendo has jumped way above our expectations and is giving us a remake.

Now with the shorter title, Super Mario RPG, Nintendo and Square Enix's (formerly Squaresoft or Square) collaboration will be available to a wider audience on 17th November 2023. It's not just getting a digital release, either. It feels like a different era — a Mario RPG is a tentpole release in Nintendo's schedule.

The SNES RPG — which launched in 1996 in Japan and North America — already has a healthy fanbase, but for many, this Switch remake will be the first time they'll be able to dive into Mario's adventures with Mallow, Geno, Princess Peach, and Bowser. So, for old-timers like us and newcomers, we want to celebrate what makes this game special and get you excited for Super Mario RPG.

With that, let's-a-GO!

17 Reasons To Be Excited About The Super Mario RPG Remake

This is the first Mario RPG ever

The Paper Mario and Mario & Luigi series' both owe a ton to Super Mario RPG's existence.

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars launched on the Super Famicom on 9th March 1996, with a North American release following on 13th May of the same year. It was the first time Mario had ever ventured into the RPG genre, but make no mistake, this is an RPG with a distinctly Mario twist.

There are platforming segments, coins to collect, and all of the items and power-ups are distinctly Mario — from mushrooms to fireballs. This is also where the timing-based battle system came into play — timing your jumps with Mario in battle meant you could do more damage, and you could also block attacks at the press of a button. It made turn-based combat — which can be a bit of a turn-off for some — feel more interactive.

In a world where many feel like the Paper Mario RPGs have shed their traditional RPG roots, and where AlphaDream (the developer of Mario & Luigi) is no longer, you owe it to yourself to check out where the Mario RPG magic began.

Square worked on the original

Combat Super Mario RPG
That Wiggler is going down — Image: Nintendo

Nintendo and Square's historic relationship is very well documented at this point, and we don't need to go over it here (including the fallout over a certain disc-based system). But Square and RPGs go hand-in-hand, particularly on the Super NES, so when looking for a developer to create a Mario RPG, there was no better choice.

Do we need to list how many RPGs Square had developed for the SNES before SMRPG even hit shelves? Here's us being extremely selective: three Final Fantasy games, two Mana games, three Romancing SaGa games, Front Mission, Bahamut Lagoon, Live A Live, and Chrono Trigger.

Square Enix is credited in the trailer for Super Mario RPG, but we don't quite know whether it's currently working on the new remake.

It's pretty short

Minecart Super Mario RPG
Speeding through an RPG? Never... — Image: Nintendo

If you think of RPGs, you often associate them with long run times and lots of levelling. At the bare minimum, you'll probably need to set aside about 25 hours of your life, and usually, it averages around 40.

Super Mario RPG doesn't come close to that, however. It's one of the briskest RPGs out there, and you can finish the game in around 15-17 hours, or just over 20 hours if you want to do everything. That's for the SNES version, of course — the Switch version might be longer or shorter. But we don't expect it to take a good chunk out of your life, still.

Playable Peach and Bowser

While Mario will be making new friends in Super Mario RPG (more on those in a bit), this is one of the first games where both Peach and Bowser join Mario and help him save the world.

Peach (called Princess Toadstool in the SNES version) is basically your Final Fantasy White Mage. She's the best healer, and she's strong against Holy (light) attacks. She also has bombs to hand, because a Princess definitely needs bombs. She's a badass and is probably the best party member in the game.

Bowser is the comic relief character of the game, but he's got some physical prowess to boot. The King Koopa attacks with Chain Chomps and sometimes even throws Mario at the enemies for extra damage. Lots of Bowser's special attacks call on his allies, like Big Boo, Mokura, and Mechakoopa. Magic is really king in this game, but Bowser is always worth having around for a good laugh.

Geno and Mallow are alive!

Nintendo remembers! Finally.

Mallow and Geno are two brand new characters for Super Mario RPG, both created by Square for the game. If you're a Smash Bros. fan, you've probably had to listen to people beg for Geno (and sometimes Mallow) to be added to Smash, and while that hasn't happened up until now... think of the possibilities, readers.

Mallow is a frog (We know, he doesn't look like one, but Mallow says he is, so we believe him) who is an exceptional mage. He's talkative, clumsy, and very emotional. Geno is the total opposite — a living doll who is the fastest character in the game and a great physical attacker, and a man of few words. These two have been cult favourites since Super Mario RPG was first released, and the idea that many more will be able to get to know them — besides their cameos as either a costume (Geno) or Spirit (Mallow) in Smash — is maybe the thing we're most excited about.

This was the first isometric Mario game

Sewer Super Mario RPG
It's not an RPG without a sewer dungeon. — Image: Nintendo

Sonic may have tried isometric platforming with Sonic 3D Blast, but Mario waited a few more years before it tried taking this unique perspective — and it lends itself to the game's charm.

Super Mario RPG is the only isometric Mario game we can think of — it helps make the world feel very Mario — cute, quaint, and colourful — and it allows you to see everything on the screen, from item boxes to enemies. It's a nice little twist on the top-down perspective we're otherwise used to in classic RPGs.

It stays faithful to the original

Lots of remakes like to do a complete overhaul of the game they're updating, but from the looks of things, Super Mario RPG is sticking to its SNES template and embracing its roots.

We'll talk about the visuals and music in a second here but at first glance, not a hair is out of place. It looks like there are going to be more cutscenes this time around — Mario's introduction, where he leaves the house, is a bit different here than in the SNES version — but on the whole, this is the same game from 27 years ago.

There are a couple of visual tweaks some people have spotted — Peach's Castle used to have inconsistent roof colours, but as Super Mario Broth has noted, the roof is now always blue, rather than red in some scenes and blue in the world map.

But there could be some changes

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but if you were watching the trailer carefully (or have watched it ten times like us), you may have noticed something new during combat.

In the bottom left corner of the battle screen, there's a little circle with a percentage inside of it. This could build up to some kind of 'Limit Break'-style gauge, where Mario and friends can unleash super moves. we'll have to wait for confirmation from Nintendo on that front.

Limit Super Mario RPG
Will Mario go into Trance? Use Omnislash? Who knows... — Image: Nintendo

Otherwise, we're sure there will be a few other tweaks coming to the game, but nothing major. There are also several features that were cut before the game was released, such as cutscenes, items, maps, and even a sixth party member. It's unlikely any of these will come back for this remake, but there's a chance... right? If you're curious about those cuts, have a read of The Cutting Room Floor's rundown of all of them.

The art style is gorgeous and unique

Speaking of cute and quaint, the original SNES game had a lovely 3D-esque art style, and for the remake, they've stayed pretty faithful to that classic style. But it's all a lot shinier.

Mushroom Way Super Mario RPG
Look at those leaves. The GRASS! — Image: Nintendo

The stodgy, chubby character models for Mario and Peach are adorable, and the isometric viewpoint makes the game looks and feel a bit like a toy box. But there's so much detail on every screen of the game.

You can see individual blades of grass on the hills in Mushroom Way, and the lighting and water effects in the Kero Sewer are stunning. The grains of wood on Geno's character model brings his puppet-like design to a whole new level. This is Super Mario RPG as you remember it, not as it was.

Music from RPG legend Yoko Shimomura - and she's returning!

These days, Yoko Shimomura is a veteran composer, with Kingdom Hearts, Legend of Mana, Final Fantasy XV, and Xenoblade Chronicles being just a handful of titles to her name.

Back in 1996, however, she was beginning to make a name for herself. She'd already worked with Square on Live A Live and Front Mission and previously composed music for the original Breath of Fire and Street Fighter II. But Super Mario RPG feels like her breakout moment — there's a reason she likely went on to compose for Mario & Luigi series, starting with Superstar Saga.

Shimomura blends the charm of Mario with the wonder and intensity that RPG music often needs with aplomb. 'Versus: Slightly Stronger Monster Battle' is an extremely catchy boss theme, and Nimbus Town has a wonderfully light and airy feel to go with the sky-based kingdom. But arguably, 'Beware the Forest's Mushrooms' is the most well-known and loved song in the game, and for good reason.

Shimomura has also confirmed on Twitter that she's back for the remake, so we get to hear the expert rearrange her music herself. From what we've heard so far, it's perfect.

The writing is brilliant

You'll already know this if you've played Paper Mario or Mario & Luigi, but the Mario RPGs are so full of character and love of the source material, and this is where it all started.

Super Mario RPG's original script is hilarious and full of amusing references and moments. Bowser is absolutely hilarious, and Peach frequently shows others how to get things done. And there's even plenty of room for some heartfelt moments that'll make you tear up, just like a proper RPG.

Cutscene Super Mario RPG
Physical comedy is still the highlight. — Image: Nintendo

The original localisation was done by Ted Woolsey, who worked on multiple Square titles, which means there are tons of fun little references. But even without his work, there are nods to Super Sentai, The Beatles, and other contemporary and popular media of the time. We have a feeling some of this will be scrubbed, but who knows — maybe Nintendo will see the charm of the original script as we still do.

This is also a really good time to mention the many unique characters in Super Mario RPG. Boshi, Yoshi's sunglasses-donning rival is the cool, edgy version of the dinosaur who challenges you to a race. Johnny Jones is a pirate shark who wants a worthy challenger. Croco is a rather cute dinosaur with a large top hat. And the secluded Booster is as clueless as he is hilarious. You'll understand all of this when you pick up the remake.

There are so many Nintendo cameos

Nintendo has always been partial to a reference or ten, and Super Mario RPG is no exception. You can find Hyrule's very own Link in Rose Town in the original, while Samus is taking a nap inside Peach's Castle. Barrel Volcano is also home to some F-Zero car models and the Arwing from Star Fox. We wonder whether more references will be added for the remake.

Rather amazingly, the remake has shed light on a couple of other cameos that we've completely missed. Did you know Diskun was in Super Mario RPG? Well, it is! And we can see him in the trailer.

There's a fun Final Fantasy-themed secret boss

This is one of those things that we're not sure will make it into the remake, but in the Super Nintendo version, Square managed to slip in a really cool reference to Final Fantasy IV thanks to a unique superboss.

Culex can be found very late in the game and is a pretty challenging boss, so make sure you bring your best strategy if you plan on taking him down. His name is a reference to Final Fantasy IV's main villain Golbez, and Battle II — the game's main boss theme — plays during the fight. Culex also carries the Fire, Water, Earth, and Wind Crystals — you know, those crystals that all of those Final Fantasy games are about?

If you manage to take down Culex, you'll be rewarded with the legendary Final Fantasy victory fanfare — and all of this happened years before Shimomura would compose music for a mainline Final Fantasy title. We hope this boss stays in the remake.

The box art is a lovely reference to the Japanese box art

We've seen some discussion around Super Mario RPG's box art, and at first glance, okay, it might look a bit simple. But we like it because it's a callback to the game's old box art when it launched in Japan way back.

While North America would get Mario, Toadstool, and Bowser in front of Smithy's Castle, Japan's box art was relatively restrained — and very Final Fantasy, now that we think about it. The main cast are all standing on a white background, with the logo in front of them. And that's it. The Switch box has stayed true to that style worldwide, and it looks crisp and clean.

Super Mario RPG Super Famicom
Here's the classy Japanese Super Famicom box — Image: Nintendo
Super Mario RPG Switch
... and the Switch remake's box art! — Image: Nintendo

The game is finally coming out in Europe (physically)

You read that right — while Super Mario RPG has seen a handful of rereleases (on the Wii and Wii U Virtual Console and the SNES Classic), this remake marks the first time the game will be available to buy in stores, physically, in Europe and Australia. That's a big deal.

Super Mario RPG SNES
The perfect image — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life

We didn't get a ton of RPGs back in the '90s or on the SNES — we did get some great ones like Secret of Mana and Terranigma, of course, but we missed out on all of the main Final Fantasy games on the system. Super Mario RPG likely skipped Europe because it came out in 1996 across the pond. A little console called the Nintendo 64 was right around the corner, and given the time it often took games to launch in PAL regions after coming out in America and Japan, Nintendo probably decided it wasn't worth it.

Well, thankfully, this isn't a problem anymore, and now everyone can enjoy Super Mario RPG on Switch. Wahoo!

It's a great introductory RPG

Mario's House Super Mario RPG
Mario, kicking down the RPG genre's door. — Image: Nintendo

RPGs are stuffed full of systems, lore, a lot of narrative, and sometimes some pretty serious issues. It can be an overwhelming genre for newcomers and kids. But Super Mario RPG might be the most perfect RPG to kickstart someone's love of the genre.

We've talked about how short it is, how charming the writing is, and how fun and interactive the gameplay and combat are — and it all adds up to one of the most accessible RPGs ever and the perfect gateway into the genre.

Chubby Yoshi

Chubby Yoshi. In HD. What else do you need from us?

Are you excited for Super Mario RPG? Have we missed anything out? Tell us what you're most looking forward to in the remake in the comments.