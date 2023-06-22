I always really loved the look of this game. After DKC, pre-rendered sprites were all the rage, and I liked isometric games giving us freedom to move around previously 2d worlds in a "3d" way - hense why I loved Sonic 3D so much as it ticked both boxes. The novelty of what that felt like back then is hard to accurately describe nowadays, and Super Mario RPG had this in spades.

Sadly, in Europe, the game never got released. Just as with most of the popular SNES RPGs they didn't want to bother translating them into multiple languages (or perhaps it wasn't possible because of cartridge storage sizes?) so they just never released them in Europe, not even UK only - very frustrating for English speakers considering English translations were done for the US market.

Super Mario RPG become somewhat of a mythical game for many, myself included, because we saw previews of it in magazines and it looked so cool, but it was never officially released. I personally didn't start importing games til the 32 bit era, so it felt completely out of reach for me, and I really wanted to play it. I didn't even really know what an RPG was, I just knew it was Mario, but with a story, in a "3d" perspective, and pre-rendered CG graphics. And that sounded SO flippin cool.

Of course, I eventually got to play it through emulation and then buying an imported cart many years later, I think it was also on Wii Virtual Console. Its one of my favourites - partially because its genuinely very good, but also I'm sure partially because of just how much mystique and longing there was for the game in the UK at the time of its release.

Anyway, as for the question, yes, I think they've done an incredible job at making modern real time versions of the pre-rendered isometric graphics that absolutely are faithful and respectful of the originals, whilst subtley improving upon them. As I was watching during the direct I was blown away by how perfect I thought it looked.