Perhaps the biggest surprise at the latest Nintendo Direct presentation was the reveal of a Super Mario RPG for the Switch.
It's a remake of the 1996 Squaresoft turn-based RPG and will feature updated graphics and cinematics to add even more charm to this already amazing game. Players will also be reunited with some original characters like Mallow and Geno, as well as enemies you don't necessarily see every day in a Mario game.
So, as stunning as it looks - how does it actually compare to the original release? Well, GameXplain has now uploaded a "graphics comparison" of the Switch and Super Nintendo versions, and we've got to admit, it looks rather faithful. See for yourself in the video above.
You can learn and see more about Super Mario RPG in the original announcement post: