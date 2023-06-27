12. Sonic Drift (GG) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: SEGA Release Date: TBA Sonic Drift has the rather distinct honour of being the first racing game in the Sonic franchise, though we'd probably be kidding ourselves if we said it was a particularly great one. Despite taking inspiration from Super Mario Kart, Sonic Drift shares a lot more in common with games like OutRun, demonstrating the 'Super Scaler' effect sufficiently. But with overly forgiving difficulty and little replay value, you're probably safe skipping this one.

11. Sonic Labyrinth (GG) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Minato Giken Release Date: Nov 1995 ( USA ) / 10th May 2012 ( UK/EU )





This isometric Game Gear title from Minato Giken had you exploring four maze-like levels for keys to open a goal gate and battling a boss at the end of three Acts. With uninspiring level design and slow, soupy movement, this is a '3D' Sonic that removes the key ingredients of a Sonic game. Sonic Labyrinth is available for 3DS, but is only really for masochistic Sonic completionists.

10. Sonic Blast (GG) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Aspect Release Date: Nov 1996 ( USA ) / 14th Jun 2012 ( UK/EU )





Sonic Blast is a perfectly competent 2D Sonic game that released on Game Gear (and Master System in Brazil), and it's worth a dabble for interested parties and hardcore fans. It was included on Sonic Mega Collection Plus, a compilation which expanded the number of games on GameCube's Sonic Mega Collection but never released on a Nintendo console, but Blast also came to Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console as an individual release. It's a fun curio for fans, but very far from the best of Sonic's 8-bit escapades.

9. Tails Adventure (GG) Publisher: SEGA Release Date: Nov 1995 ( USA ) / Oct 1995 ( UK/EU )











Tails Adventure is definitely the odd game out in the Game Gear's Sonic lineup, but it makes a sound case for its unique identity. This is SEGA's very much friendlier take on the Metroidvania-lite formula — a fun adventure platformer with excellent level design, creative items and abilities, and some much-deserved time in the spotlight for Tails. For fans of the two-tailed fox, or adventure games in general, Tails Island is well worth exploring.

8. Sonic Chaos (SMS) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Aspect Release Date: 23rd Nov 1993 ( USA ) / Nov 1993 ( UK/EU )















Hardcore Sonic fans might get a kick out of Sonic Chaos, and it's not without charm, but compared to the greats it's a comparatively uninspired effort and far too easy for its own good. Some of the levels will only take you 30 seconds to run through and personally we'd stick to the previous 8-bit titles. Still, Chaos has its defenders and it's got some great box art, so it's not all bad.

7. Sonic Drift 2 (GG) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: SEGA Release Date: Nov 1995 ( USA ) / Mar 1995 ( UK/EU )











It might look dated at first, but give it a chance and you'll find that Sonic Drift 2 transcends its outmoded presentation and is a blast to play. Tight controls and a great sense of speed make for thrilling races, a wonderful set of visually and mechanically diverse tracks keeps things interesting, and a two-player mode is the icing on top. It may not be up there with Mario Kart, but this remains one of the Game Gear's finest for speed freaks and Sonic fans.

6. Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble (GG) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Aspect Release Date: 1994 ( USA ) / 1994 ( UK/EU )













As with all the Game Gear releases, it's easy to pick on Triple Trouble for its shortcomings when compared to the home console Sonic titles, but even bearing in mind the limitations of the hardware, the game still has its share of faults. The adventure itself is quite enjoyable and there are some solid level designs, but the lack of challenge and sluggish pacing end up bringing the overall experience down a few notches. Keep your expectations at a realistic level and you might have some fun, but this is far from essential Sonic.

3. Sonic the Hedgehog (GG) Publisher: SEGA Release Date: 28th Dec 1991 ( USA ) / 13th Jun 2013 ( UK/EU )

















The Game Gear version of Sonic's first adventure isn't just a competent conversion of a legendary game — it's also a fantastic platformer on its own merits, with tight controls, a great sense of speed, and plenty of personality. If they can get over the jump back from 16- to 8-bit, players with fond memories of the Mega Drive version will find fresh surprises alongside the nostalgia trip, and for first-timers, the excellent exclusive zones and soundtrack here make this almost as easy to recommend as its big-screen sibling. The series might have expanded onwards and upwards, but there's a real joy to Sonic the Hedgehog that hasn't diminished with age. This is the Blue Blur at his basic best: a speedy, smile-inducing classic.

2. Sonic Spinball (GG) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: SEGA Technical Institute Release Date: Sep 1994 ( USA ) / Aug 1994 ( UK/EU ) Sonic Spinball in itself is a pretty decent spin-off title that showcased reasonably decent visuals and gameplay for the Genesis, but the Game Gear version undoubtedly suffers from the necessary downgrades to get the game running competently. Gameplay feels clunky and the music is a bit of a mess. Still, it's not a terrible effort, all told.