Sega gave blue blur fans another look at the upcoming release Sonic Superstars at its recent Sonic Central broadcast, but one thing it didn't lock in was a release date.

It's due to arrive at some point in Fall 2023 and there's now apparently been "multiple retailer listings" for Sonic Superstars - suggesting the game will be released on 17th October. This specific date can be found on websites like Target and GameStop in the US, with the price locked at $59.99.

Of course, Sega hasn't officially confirmed any date yet, so consider this to be a placeholder listing for now. If this is the real deal though, it means the new Sonic game will actually be released in the same week as Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (20th October).

Earlier this week, Sega revealed the key art for Sonic Superstars, which will double as the game's box art (see above). Apart from this, its most recent Sonic Central broadcast confirmed pre-orders of this game would include an exclusive LEGO Eggman in-game character skin. You can learn more in our previous story: