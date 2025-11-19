Hamster Corporation's Arcade Archives series is back with another cabinet classic on Switch 2. I got to check out Jet Ski racer Aqua Jet back in August, which was a lovingly crafted port. This time I'm revisiting the destructive tank combat of Namco's Tokyo Wars, which served as inspiration for The 3DO Company's N64 classic Battle Tanx: Global Assault.

Aqua Jet was notable for having a cabinet containing a replica Jet Ski, something which can’t really be recreated on Switch (without some serious hardware modding). Tokyo Wars had a similar hardware quirk that provided a satisfying kickback to simulate your tank firing its payload. A feature that is, bafflingly, not emulated with the Switch 2 controllers' haptics.

Aside from the complete lack of feedback when unleashing shells on enemy tanks, this port is as clean and generously featured as I've come to expect from Hamster Corp.

The premise couldn't be simpler: Rival factions battle it out in the streets of Tokyo. You choose from White Force or Green Force and roll around the map, shelling any opposing tank you find, while avoiding your team’s armour. This was a great game back in the day and it's worth experiencing now, even if there isn't much to do in its two arenas.

This 1996 title looks as polished as it possibly could be, outside of being remastered. Visuals and audio are crisp and suit docked and undocked modes equally, with many format options to tweak the experience to your liking. Special mention goes to crisp presentation of Akihiko Ishikawa's insane music, which makes you feel like you're at a sweaty Japanese rave instead of a warzone.

Both English and Japanese versions of the game are playable in all available modes. Caravan time attack makes a return and can be played in split screen. Other modes can also be played in up to four-player local split screen.

Much like other games in the Arcade Archives, all the content in Tokyo Wars has to offer can be experienced in minutes. An additional Multiplayer mode is the only thing that would extend the lifespan of this slight experience.

Enjoyment comes from improving on your own performance and competing with others, as is usual with an arcade title. That said, the more of these Arcade Archives titles that Hamster Corp puts out, the more it becomes evident that an 'Arcade Archives 2 Collection' would be much more value for money than individual releases.