Three Animal Crossing sets were added to LEGO's line in January 2025. Although it's taken us a little while, we recently picked up the two sets we were missing, bringing us fully up to date with this blocky take on Nintendo's life-sim series. (Well, until August, at least.)

We're suckers for a Lego caravan, so let's see if it's worth hooking this one up or Leif-ing it alone...

Bah, you already know we like it; you read the headline!

LEGO Animal Crossing - Leif’s Caravan & Garden Shop (77054)

Price: $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99

Pieces: 263

Ages: 7+

Minifig(s) included: Leif, Poppy

What's in the box?

The green-fingered Leif is accompanied by Poppy in this set, so you get two exclusive minifigs as well as the caravan/shop and Leif's little car to pull it. You also get a little grassy stall to set out and an adorable little water pump from which to fill a watering can and keep the plants and produce in good condition.

The figures here are great, and the sloth's round head lends itself well to Lego form. It's his little green cap which got us, though; for some reason it tickled us and we enjoyed putting it on all the AC residents we've collected up to now.

As we mentioned up top, there's something about a small-scale car-and-caravan combo which just ticks our boxes. Perhaps it's the play potential of a house of wheels that you can hook up and take away, or the tiny dimensions of these vehicles compared to Lego's larger offerings, but it made us think of the classic Vacation Camper (6590) from the '80s, one of our very favourite Lego sets ever. And perhaps our goodwill transferred from that one onto this, but we were grinning the whole way through the build.

The little stove and sink inside the caravan are joined by a green bed, and a green canopy over the window links back to the green theme. In fact, we loved the colours and how the two shades of orange mix with the green and teal, and the way the carvan opens up if you remove the roof, making it easy to play with.

All the pieces are printed, naturally, and despite all the tiny pieces, this went down a storm with the kids, too. As a mobile home to accompany K.K.'s campervan, this is a real winner for a fraction of the cost. Speaking of which...

Leif’s Caravan & Garden Shop cost

You get 263 pieces for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29,99, including two exclusive minifigs. Given all the printed pieces and the 'figs, that's not bad for a dynamic little set with loads of play potential.

You may be able to find this one — and other sets in the Animal Crossing range — on sale, too, which we did (which is the reason you're now reading this review). We nabbed it for €22,49 - great value for a cracking, compact build, in our book.

Conclusion

This is a lovely little Lego set with two exclusive figures, a neat little car-and-caravan combo, a bunch of nice detailing, and great potential for play and display. This feels more self-contained and satisfying than some of the other 'bitty' sets, and would go down well with kids who love vehicles even if they're not necessarily into Animal Crossing.

With its reasonable price point, Leif's caravan is definitely worth seeking out. And if you see it discounted? Snap it up.

The car/caravan combo makes for a satisfying build and attractive result

The minfigs are great

Affordable, adorable

We love the colours and Leif's little hat The garden stall is a bit weak compared to the vehicle(s)

Great 8/10

