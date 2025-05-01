Nintendo's partnership with LEGO continues to grow and it looks like we've now got the first details of the next batch of sets.

This includes sets for the Super Mario, Mario Kart and the Animal Crossing line. Some of the highlights include a Mario Kart set with the Mario figure included as well as a new set for Captain Toad. More animals will be joining the Animal Crossing LEGO series as well.

Here's the rundown of what's on the way, including the amount of pieces each set will contain (via GoNintendo):

Super Mario: Prince Florian & Castle Bowser (1,251 pieces)

(1,251 pieces) Super Mario: Captain Toad’s Camp (159 pieces)

(159 pieces) Super Mario: Party at Toad’s House (276 pieces)

(276 pieces) Mario Kart: Wario & King Boo (512 pieces)

(512 pieces) Mario Kart: Bowser’s Castle (1,068 pieces)

(1,068 pieces) Mario Kart: Interactive LEGO Mario & Standard Kart (278 pieces)

(278 pieces) Animal Crossing: Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun (814 pieces)

(814 pieces) Animal Crossing: Blathers’s Museum Collection (543 pieces)

(543 pieces) Animal Crossing: Goldie’s Cozy House (149 pieces)

new LEGO Mario and Animal Crossing sets releasing in August pic.twitter.com/7rmCg6wcsN May 1, 2025

When we hear more about the prices of these sets, and get more official photos, we'll let you know. These sets are scheduled to arrive in August 2025. LEGO also announced earlier this year it would be teaming up with Pokémon to release sets in 2026.